When does Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2023 end?

Destiny 2‘s annual Guardian Games arrived on May 2, with the competition between guardian classes bringing with it some exciting new rewards to be earned.

Otherwise affectionately known as “Destiny’s Olympics”, Guardian Games is a fan-favorite event that takes place every year in Destiny 2 and is currently ongoing on the title’s live servers.

However, Guardian Games won’t be around forever. You may be wondering when the Guardian Games will end so you can earn and contribute as many Medallions as possible before it leaves, so here’s everything you need to know about when the 2023 Guardian Games end in Destiny 2.

When does Guardian Games end in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s 2023 Guardian Games began on May 2 at 12pm CT and will run until May 23. Although an exact end time hasn’t been officially stated, we can assume that the Guardian Games will conclude with Destiny 2‘s weekly Tuesday reset, which would mean you’ll have until 12pm CT on May 23 to rack up Medallions for the event.

Before you can participate in the Guardian Games you’ll need to complete a quest for the Event Vendor Eva Levante. This quest will reward you with a Guardian Games-themed class item that you’ll need to have equipped to earn Medallions. Once done you’ll be able to complete challenges and enter the Guardian Games playlists to start earning Medallions.

During this year’s Guardian Games, you’ll have a chance to earn some exciting new rewards. Here’s everything you can get from Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games in 2023:

Taraxippos Strand scout rifle

The Title Void SMG

Hunter’s Aspiring Challenger: Hunter ornament set

Warlock’s Resolute Champion: Warlock ornament set

Titan’s Enduring Conqueror: Titan ornament set

Serpent’s Glory Mantle: Hunter cloak

Phoenix’s Ascent Bond: Warlock bond

Lion’s Reign Mark: Titan mark

In addition to these rewards, you’ll earn Shaders, Medallions, a Sparrow, and many helpful enhancement materials for completing event challenges.