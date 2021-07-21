The best bows in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Forsaken first introduced bows to the game back in 2018—and they’re still as fun as ever to use in different situations.

In a futuristic sci-fi world that has rocket launchers, fusion rifles, and more, bows feel especially rustic and fun to use in Destiny 2. Like many of the game’s weapon archetypes, some bows excel in PvE while others are very strong in the Crucible.

Sadly, bows don’t get as much love as other weapons. There aren’t a ton of bows to choose from in the game and many of them are weak or lackluster, especially some of the Exotics that the game has in its collection.

Here are the best bows to use in PvE and PvP when it’s time to do your best Hawkeye impression in Destiny 2.

The best PvP bows in Destiny 2

Bows have a difficult time holding their own in PvP, but some of them are strong in specific, unique scenarios. There is no room to be missing shots with a bow in the Crucible—accuracy is paramount and patience is key.

Le Monarque

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Ticuu’s Divination

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Point of the Stag

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Iron Banner quest

The best PvE bows in Destiny 2

In PvE, bows are more useful for those who like to sit back and pick off enemies at a distance without having to rely on Special ammo like sniper rifles. Add-clearing can be very fun once you get into a rhythm with the bow’s nock, loose, draw cadence.

Trinity Ghoul

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Random Exotic drop

Biting Winds

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Europa

Arsenic Bite-4b

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Random drop