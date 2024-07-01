Patron of Lost Causes god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s first Episode, Echoes, sees several classic weapons from bygone seasons make a return to the game with refreshed perk pools for you to hunt. One such weapon is Patron of Lost Causes, one of Saint-14’s arsenal of weapons back in Season of the Dawn.

The lightweight scout rifle now comes with the Cast No Shadows origin perk, which automatically reloads a portion of the weapon’s magazine and boosts its handling after dealing melee damage. It’s a versatile perk that makes this weapon viable across both PvE and PvP. Here’s our pick for the Patron of Lost Causes god roll in Destiny 2.

What is the god roll for Patron of Lost Causes in Destiny 2?

A very comfortable scout to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Arrowhead Brake Magazine Tactical Mag Trait One Rapid Hit Trait Two Explosive Payload

Kinetic Tremors Origin Trait Cast No Shadows

PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Chambered Compensator Magazine Accurized Rounds Trait One To The Pain Trait Two Precision Instrument Origin Trait Cast No Shadows

Patron of Lost Causes feels like a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none weapon in Destiny 2—just as it did in Season of the Dawn. Its reprised perk pool has plenty on offer, including the ever-consistent Rapid Hit and Explosive Payload. My pick with Rapid Hit is definitely Kinetic Tremors for that extra major/Champion damage and AoE potential.

There are plenty of other options, however: Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon make it a bit of a helper with longer boss DPS phases, Strategist helps out those build crafting with class abilities, and Osmosis is an interesting option that takes a little theorycrafting.

For PvP, Patron of Lost Causes feels like one of the few weapons that can make To The Pain work for aim assist and stability bonus as damage. Precision Instrument is my pick for column two, although you can’t go wrong with Explosive Payload.

How to get Patron of Lost Causes in Destiny 2

Some Echo Engrams and Glimmer for a fresh copy of this scout rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patron of Lost Causes is available as part of the Episode: Echoes loot pool and can be purchased outright from Failsafe on the H.E.L.M. once it’s first unlocked. From here, you’ll be able to reroll the weapon for random perks, at a cost. The weapon can also drop randomly from Breach Executable seasonal events or the timed Enigma Protocol mission.

This weapon does’nt have a crafting recipe, so you won’t be able to make one of your own at The Enclave. However, it’s enhanceable, meaning if you get a great roll you want to keep, you’ll be able to upgrade the weapon and unlock those enhanced versions of the perks for a bit of a boost.

