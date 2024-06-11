How to get Planetary Piston Hammer charges in Destiny 2

The arrival of the Destiny 2 Arena: Breach Executable activity comes with several new items for you to unlock and collect during your journey. An important item you must master is the Planetary Piston Hammer, which contains specific charges with limited uses.

Recommended Videos

The Hammer charges are important as they’re one of the best ways to obtain Radiolites, a crucial resource you’ll be hunting down for Failsafe throughout the Episode: Echoes in Destiny 2. There’s no effective way to get more at a reliable rate without using the Planetary Piston Hammer. The Hammer can only hold so many charges, and when the charges run out, it all comes down to focusing on playing to get more.

The best way to get Planetary Piston Hammer charges in Destiny 2

Work alongside other Guardians to complete Echoes activities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to charge the Planetary Piston Hammer, go to the H.E.L.M. and embark on the Arena: Breach Executable activity. You need to run this activity until the end, and when you return to the ship, your Hammer receives a charge if it has less than five already attached. You unlock this activity as you work through A Rising Chorus: Act 1 quests. You cannot earn more than five charges at a time. You’ll stop gaining them once you reach this amount, and you can start using them freely during this activity in Destiny 2 so long as you have at least one charge.

Because you use the Hammer during the Breach activity, there’s a careful balance between playing the activity and using it. I find it best to review the standard version of Breach Executable to get the Hammer charge. After I have enough, I gather up the Fireteam I want to run with or play solo and then select the more Expert level of the activity, which contains Champion enemies and more modifiers to make it challenging. With every difficult activity, there are more rewards, which makes it the better place to unleash the Hammer charges to obtain the Radiolites.

I tried completing other activities like Gambit to earn Hammer charges. The Breach Executable was the best way to do this, but the item description does say any Destiny 2 Echoes activity should charge the Hammer, which means the Enigma Protocol activity may also do this.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy