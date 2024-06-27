Bungie is fixing players’ biggest pain point in Destiny 2’s new seasonal activity

Many Destiny 2 players are missing out on loot in the new Breach Executable seasonal activity because their teammates rush through it without collecting samples that grant bonus rewards. It’s frustrating, but Bungie is improving the experience with multiple changes.

On June 26, Bungie revealed multiple improvements to address the frustrating elements of Breach Executable coming to Destiny 2 next week. One of the biggest annoyances in this activity is players can pull the rest of the team into the next combat encounter, forcing them to skip the sample collection. Bungie is increasing the delay before joining allies and making the Radiolite sample extraction instant.

More samples, more loot. Image via Bungie

Other changes include improvements to the Planetary Pistons. Every run of Breach Executable now always features two Planetary Pistons, and their waypoint range has increased for better visibility. All these changes ensure you have enough time to collect enough samples and get that sweet extra loot at the end of the mission.

Bungie also pointed out that enemies in the activity affected by Void Threat and Air Superiority/Blasts modifiers were “hitting a little too hard.” Since Void Threat is constantly applied, Bungie is removing the modifier from the activity.

Lastly, we can expect a fix to the Specimen ID: NES003 quest. The week four seasonal challenge Research and Development III requires you to find the specimen and complete the corresponding quest. According to the developer, the quest was intended for week four, but it’s bugged out, and the fix is arriving next week.

Bungie didn’t mention other issues like the Expert runs of Breach Executable not counting toward the weekly Pinnacle challenge. It’s unclear if the team is working on a fix, but we’ll likely have to wait until the next weekly reset on July 2 to find out.

