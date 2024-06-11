How to get all Radiolite samples in Destiny 2

Radiolite samples are a new type of item you can find while playing Destiny 2. These appear for the activities surrounding Failsafe and the Episode: Echoes, where Failsafe attempts to sample samples from Nessus to learn more about the Vex threat.

Multiple Radiolite samples have a chance to appear during your time playing. How you obtain them can be confusing, and it’s not a straightforward process. However, once you understand it, things should be clearer to you while playing Destiny 2, but it can still be troublesome based on the process. Thankfully, you can work alongside your Fireteam to get the job done.

Where to find all Radiolite samples in Destiny 2

You can obtain Radiolite samples while playing the Arena Breach Executable activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three types of Radiolite can drop while playing Destiny 2‘s Arena: Breach Executable activity, which is where they drop. This activity becomes available as you work through the Episode Echoes quest and work alongside Failsafe to learn more about the disturbances on Nessus. Rather than obtaining these Radiolites as drops from enemies, they appear as samples you can extract.

You won’t receive a quest marker or indicator if one is nearby. Instead, you must visually see if a Radiolite is nearby when gathering data against the Vex. It normally happens in the most inopportune moments, typically while battling Vex. The samples have the same base around them, and the sample sits in the middle. Approach any of these available samples, interact with them, and you’ll add them to your collection. When you gather at least 200g of Radiolite, return them to Failsafe to earn your reward.

There are three types of Radiolites you can find while playing Destiny 2.

Crimson Radiolite

Iridescent Radiolite

Ivory Radiolite

These all appear in the same activity, but have a slightly different appearance. For example, the Ivory Radiolite has a round shape to it and a grey tone, whereas the Crimson Radiolite is a thinner object with a red tone. You should be able to recognize what type of Radiolite Sample you’re about to pick up before you grab it, but they all have value. If you can find a Piston while playing this activity, and have a charge on your Planetary Piston Hammer, use it to obtain more Radiolites at a time.

Expect to run more Arena: Breach Executable missions to unlock enough to bring back to Failsafe. The more times you do this, the more rewards and unlockables you can obtain while playing Destiny 2.

