What do you mean I have to walk to a vendor to get bounties?

Destiny 2 players who are eager to hop into their favorite activity may find it harrowing to know they can’t easily pick up their favorite items from other characters using the Destiny Item Manager (DIM) or can’t grab bounties from the official Destiny 2 app.

Though these apps and third-party tools have become a core part of the Destiny 2 experience due to their sheer impact, they are also liable to some outages and interruptions. Even if the apps are working correctly, any errors impacting their connection to the Bungie servers can make these tools unusable, even if the issue stems from Bungie’s end.

Here’s why DIM, the official Destiny 2 companion app, and other third-party tools may not be working in Destiny 2.

Why are DIM and other companion apps not working in Destiny 2?

Usually, DIM outages are related to issues on Bungie’s end, such as a planned outage for maintenance or problems connecting to the Destiny 2 servers due to strain. While sometimes the increased demand may just be making DIM slow, players may also find DIM impossible to use during some periods. Bungie commonly blocks third-party apps during scheduled maintenance, so check the Bungie Help Twitter page to see if there are any maintenance periods or widespread issues that could be causing DIM not to work.

Likewise, other companion apps and third-party tools that draw data directly from Bungie can face interruptions due to similar circumstances. The issues could also be related to the app itself, in which case it’s best to check out each individual app’s pages on social media for possible reports.

Early into Season of the Seraph, though, Bungie severed the connection between its servers and third-party apps, including DIM and the official Destiny 2 companion app. This downtime relates to connection issues caused by the release of the Spire of the Watcher, which made Bungie disable the interface between these apps and the official servers.

When will DIM and the companion app be back in Destiny 2?

If the issue is due to a maintenance period or a different connection issue, the Bungie Help Twitter page will likely contain information about the planned downtime. In the case of maintenance, the page often includes a timeframe for the companion apps to return, while if the outage is due to a widespread issue, players can track Bungie’s official communications about it on the Bungie Help page.

In the case of Season of the Seraph, in particular, Bungie’s planned outage was scheduled to last “throughout the weekend” of Friday, Dec. 9, according to the Bungie Help account. Since the widespread connection issues are far more pervasive than a garden-variety error code, though, Bungie will re-enable access to companion apps—including DIM and the official app—when the company has found a fix.