How to redeem the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2 Into the Light

Guardians both old and new have been given an electrifying head-start in Destiny 2 during the Into the Light event with the return of the Gift of the Thunder Gods helping gear everyone up ahead of The Final Shape.

Here’s how you can redeem the Gift of the Thunder Gods and what’s inside waiting for you in Destiny 2.

Where can you find the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2?

Head to the Hall of Champions. Screenshot by Dot Esports The glowing gold chest next to Shaxx, you can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can pick up the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2 by launching the game, hitting the Destinations tab, and then selecting the Hall of Champions in the Into the Light location on the map.

Proceed to the end of the hall and head to the Fallen chest on the left of Lord Shaxx. You can’t miss it: It’ll be open and glowing gold with riches. Interact with the chest and you’ll be able to pick up the items inside.

Tip: These items aren’t account-limited to one character, but you can’t collect them more than once on each character!

What’s inside the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2?

Catch back up instantly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gift of the Thunder Gods grants each player a full set of weapons and armor at 1810, which is the max Power level for Season of the Wish and Into the Light, meaning you’ll be at the highest Power level possible going into June’s The Final Shape expansion.

The Exotic armor pieces include the Cuirass of the Falling Star for Titans, Liar’s Handshake for Hunters, and Getaway Artist for Warlocks. Characters will also get a Thunderlord light machine gun, five weapons covering each slot (Kinetic, Energy, and Power), and a full set of Dreaming City armor with 60 base stats. For veterans with a huge Vault, the armor stats are okay at best, but for new lights or those returning after a hiatus, this equipment will get you straight into Destiny 2’s end-game.

Along with the Gift of the Thunder Gods, be sure to head to Ikora at the Tower to pick up a full set of Aspects and Fragments for each of the Light subclasses, especially if you haven’t played since the Light 3.0 changes back in Lightfall!

