How to open the secret Security Drone door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had a few mysteries in its lifetime, but the biggest enigma of the past couple of seasons (outside of the eponymous glaive) was easily the secret door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Opening this door requires players to shoot all 50 Security Drones using Revision Zero, and they can’t see what’s on the other side without the Security Clearance upgrade. Even out-of-bounds techniques would only show a glimpse of a transmat pad, and it was hard to figure out what exactly awaited on the other side.

With the arrival of week four, though, the last time gate holding the door was smashed, and players can finally open the Security Drone door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Here’s how you can open it—and a glimpse of what’s on the other side.

How to open the Security Drone door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

The security door is located in the same room as you fight Haroktha, Scourge of the Helium Drinkers for the second time. After you’ve cleared out the boss and the House Salvation Brigs in the first boss battle, and after you’ve finished the spacewalk section, you’ll find Haroktha again in the room just past the hangar.

The door locked by Security Drones is on the left side of that area, meaning you’ll have to run through most of Seraph’s Shield again if you want to find the door—for instance, if you didn’t shoot the drones in the last room of the mission before hopping in.

Opening the door requires players to shoot all 50 yellow Security Drones spread out over Europa, the Moon, Operation: Seraph’s Shield, and the three Heist Battlegrounds missions. You’ll also need the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade, available starting on step 26 (week four) of the More Than a Weapon quest line.

Once you’ve shot all 50 drones and have unlocked the Security Clearance upgrade, you can open the door, though you’ll have a long trek ahead of you.

What’s behind the secret Security Drone door in Destiny 2’s Operation: Seraph’s Shield?

Behind the secret door, you’ll find three laser beams and another security door—which is why the Security Clearance upgrade is vital. You don’t need the Tactical Armor upgrade to get past the lasers (even if it helps considerably), but there’s no way to easily circumvent the Security Clearance door.

If you have the Security Clearance upgrade, interacting with the second door will show you a mini-puzzle that requires you to shoot a panel that matches the symbol displayed on the wall. Correctly solving it will open another door that leads to a long jumping puzzle.

On the other side of the jumping puzzle, though, you’ll find a mechanical dog hidden deep in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Interacting with it will give you the Guardian’s Best Friend triumph, and the robotic companion will move to the H.E.L.M.