The release of Revision Zero in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph brought players another mystery: the locations of the 50 yellow Security Drones that have been floating around since the season launched.

These security drones can only be destroyed by Revision Zero, and shooting each of them drops a small amount of Seraphic Umbral Energy. Taking down all 50 of them is a requirement for a triumph, though this means players will have to travel to Europa, the Moon, the three Heist Battlegrounds, and to Operation: Seraphic Shield.

If you’re looking to take down the first batch of Security Drones, Europa is the way to start. Here are all the locations for the yellow Security Drones on Europa, as compiled by 360GameTV.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones on Europa in Destiny 2

We’ve listed the 10 drones on Europa in the order that’s easiest to acquire, which doesn’t reflect the numbers in the triumph.

Beyond, near the Ziggurat

Land into the Exo Stranger’s camp in Beyond, then head towards the Ziggurat. It will be floating above a pillar in front of the Ziggurat, and you should spot this one fairly quickly depending on your game’s draw distance.

Cadmus Ridge, floating above an icicle near a Vex structure

From Beyond, land on Charon’s Crossing, then sparrow towards Cadmus Ridge and look ahead. You’ll find this Security Drone floating above a pointy icicle just in front of a tall Vex structure close to the entrance to the Perdition Lost Sector. You can spot this Security Drone shortly after the area changes to Cadmus Ridge, depending on your graphics settings.

Cadmus Ridge, near Bray Exoscience

From Cadmus Ridge, head west to the entrance of Bray Exoscience. Before you cross the threshold, look to the left of the first doorway to find this yellow Security Drone hidden. It’s just below a regional chest, so you can use that indicator on your map as a guide.

Perdition (Cadmus Ridge Lost Sector)

Go all the way to the end of the Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge, then find this yellow Security Drone on the right side of the chest.

Asterion Abyss, on an icicle near Concealed Void

Return to Charon’s Crossing, then take the right path by Variks, which leads to Asterion Abyss. Once you head into the area, look for a cliff that drops into the cave leading to the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Don’t jump just yet, though: this Security Drone is on top of a cliff near a large Vex structure.

Asterion Abyss, in a cave by a regional chest

Head towards the far north end of Asterion Abyss, past the pathway to Eventide Ruins. Once you’re nearing the out-of-bounds area and you can see the ruins of Riis-Reborn, look for a small cave below the ground with a regional chest hidden inside it. This is shortly before the large gap in the ice leading to a “turn away” warning.

Concealed Void (Asterion Abyss Lost Sector)

Head into the Concealed Void Lost Sector in Asterion Abyss, then clear the first room to take down the barrier leading to the rest of the Lost Sector. From there, follow the catwalk that stands above the Vex Milk and look for the hidden security drone on your right by a console.

Eventide Ruins, by the entrance to Deep Stone Crypt

Fly to Eventide Ruins and head to the derelict area on your right, where the entrance to the Deep Stone Crypt raid is. Take down the enemies in the area, then go all the way to the back to find a hatch with a Security Drone by it.

Eventide Ruins, near the entrance to Bunker E15

Sparrow back to the Eventide landing zone and head through the door, then look for a Security Drone on the walkways on the left side of the room (if you’re facing the entrance to Bunker E15).

Bunker E15 (Eventide Ruins Lost Sector), in a hidden room

Head into the Bunker E15 Lost Sector and progress through it until you reach the area with several enemy spawns and a few energy cages. Look for a hidden room on the opposite side of where you came in, just past an energy cage.