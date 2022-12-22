All yellow Security Drone locations in Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2

Revision Zero has plenty of functionalities, intrinsic upgrades, perks, and catalysts. One of its utilities, though, is it allows players to shoot the Security Drones scattered all over the system—including on the three Heist Battleground missions on Mars, Europa, and the Moon.

Destroying each Security Drone yields a small amount of XP, Glimmer, and Seraphic Umbral Energy, and players have to destroy 50 of them in total if they want to complete a triumph that gives out a sparrow. Shooting all of them allows players to open a secret door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield (once they have the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade, that is).

There are 18 yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds missions, six in each one of the three arenas. Here’s how you can destroy all yellow Security Drones across the Heist Battlegrounds playlists.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Europa

Entrance, before Bray Exoscience: Spawn in and look for an Acolyte that spawns close to where you are. This drone is hidden on the other side of the catwalk with the Acolyte, though you can just jump down to elude the laser towers and look for this one above you. Bray Exoscience Lobby: As soon as you cross the door to the Bray Exoscience main lobby, look above you and to your left to spot a Security Drone close to a glass pane. Bray Exoscience Hallway: Clear the lobby and go up the stairs on the right side of the room (from the entrance). You’ll come up in a hallway with a few enemies. Clear them and follow the path, but look for a stack of boxes that will be right up ahead of you. The third drone is behind them. Entrance to Creation, the area with the Hive Knight: The area where the first Barrier Knight spawns on the playlist activity also has a hidden security drone. Head onto the ledge with the Hive trap, then look to the left side of the room (from the entrance) to spot this yellow drone. Creation, the area with the Deathsong Chorister: The fifth Security Drone is located on a ledge to the left of the colossal Totem where the Chorister attempts to sing the Deathsong. We recommend taking down the Chorister before grabbing this drone, though. Creation, with the Clovis Bray AI: In the area with the Clovis Bray AI, take down the enemies and look for the final drone in Heist Battleground: Europa hidden on the far-right corner of the room, concealed behind a stack of boxes and a Hive Cryptolith.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Moon

At the entrance: As soon as you load into Heist Battlegrounds: Moon, you’ll come upon a Cryptolith. Look on top of a small hill on the right side of the path and you’ll spot a couple of gallons of something on a ledge, close to a small yellow house. The drone is behind the gallons. You can also spot this one behind you if you’re doing the Heist Battlegrounds activity. After sliding into the Seraph Bunker: Turn around and look for this yellow Security Drone on the tunnel you just slid from, close to the right wall. You may have to backtrack slightly to get enough of an angle to shoot this one. In the first room with the Fallen mines: In the area resembling the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. room with the dreaded Spider Mines, take a quick right to spot this Security Drone by an alcove. In the area with the Corrupted Chieftain before the room with the hackable terminal: Enter this area, then drop to the right side of the room to find this drone hidden behind some machinery. In the area where Ghost must hack the terminal: As soon as you cross the threshold into this room, look up to spot this security drone on the ceiling. You can always wait until the action dies down to look for this, but it’s easier to get it when entering the area for the first time since your teammates may not have hacked the terminal with Ghost. In the final Warmind Bunker before the boss: When you drop from the duct into the area with several respawning enemies and the PDT core, look to the right side to spot this Security Drone near a wall.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Mars

Point A: The first spawn is by the Deathsinger Chorister spawn in Point A during the Escalation Protocol section. You can spot this one early on if you jump to the ledge on your right as you walk into the area, but this one isn’t exactly subtle either since the Chorister draws plenty of attention to it. Point C: Before setting foot on Point C, make a left on the road leading to that area and look for this Security Drone hidden behind a low wall. Bray Exoscience: After using the PDT Core to open the way to Bray Exoscience, look up to the ceiling to spot this Security Drone just above you. Alternatively, you can head on the walkway on the right side (if you have your back to the hacking station) and look for it there to get a closer shot. Stairs after the first laser tower section: When you finish jumping through the first part with the laser towers, you’ll have to climb an infested wall. Before doing that, though, head to the stairs on the opposite side of where you came in to find this Security Drone. After jumping past the infested wall: Another laser tower will have you in its sights. Take some cover, then look for this Security Drone on the ceiling slightly to the left of a Hive trap. Before the area with the PDT core: Put your back to the locked door leading to the bunker itself and look for the final Security Drone on the roof on the left side. You can find this drone almost nested in the first pillar in the roof.