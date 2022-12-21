All yellow Security Drone locations in Destiny 2

The mysterious yellow Security Drones have been making Destiny 2 players scratch their heads since the beginning of Season of the Seraph. Though these cryptic devices were immune to all damage, the release of the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle gave fans an answer to their purpose—but also raised far more questions than it answered.

The triumphs page for Season of the Seraph shows 50 Security Drones spread out throughout Europa, the Moon, all three Heist Battlegrounds maps, and even the Seraph Station in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Though immune to regular damage, shooting any of them with Revision Zero destroys them and drops one or two Seraphic Umbral Energy. Shooting all 50 of them gives players a triumph and a sparrow. Perhaps more importantly, though, destroying all 50 of them also opens a mysterious secret door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Not all of these drones are available early on, though, since the Operation: Seraph’s Shield drones require the Security Clearance upgrade from the Exo Frame. If you want to make a dent in the triumph or just want to know where they are, here’s where you can find all of them, based on our research and on information from content creators 360GameTV, FalloutPlays, and Kimber Prime.

How to find all yellow Security Drones on Europa in Destiny 2

These Security Drones are listed in no particular order.

Beyond, by the Ziggurat in Europa. Asterion Abyss, on a small cave on the far side of the area. This is located near a region chest and close to the passage toward Eventide Ruins. Asterion Abyss, on an icy ledge near a Vex structure close to the Concealed Void Lost Sector. Concealed Void (Asterion Abyss Lost Sector), after the area with the first Heavy Shank. Once the barrier goes down, follow the path and look for this drone to your right as you walk on the Vex catwalk above the Vex Milk. Cadmus Ridge, by a large Vex structure close to the Perdition Lost Sector. This one is visible heading into Cadmus Ridge from Charon’s Crossing, depending on your graphics settings. Cadmus Ridge, to the left of the entrance to Bray Exoscience. Perdition (Cadmus Ridge Lost Sector), in the boss room and to the right of the chest. Bunker E15 (Eventide Ruins Lost Sector): On a hidden room in the area with the energy cages before the boss. Look for an entrance on the far side of where you enter, just past one of the energy cages. Eventide Ruins, on a catwalk on the left of the entrance to the Bunker E15 Lost Sector. Eventide Ruins, by the entrance to the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Look for the two Captains that spawn, then find this Security Drone close to a locked hatch.

Screengrab via Bungie

How to find all yellow Security Drones on the Moon in Destiny 2

These Security Drones are listed in no particular order.

Anchor of Light, on top of the building on the west part of the area. From the entrance to Anchor of Light, make a left, then take a right once you’re past a Toland patrol (marked by a talking ball of light). Climb all the way to the top. A Moon Rabbit is also in this location. Anchor of Light, just before the entrance to Traitor’s Ketch. Load into the area, then make a right when you can to find this Security Drone. The Hellmouth, floating near a fallen Hive Tombship. You can spot this one almost as soon as you enter the Hellmouth from Archer’s Line, depending on your in-game settings. The Hellmouth, on top of a searchlight near the entrance to the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector. K1 Crew Quarters (Hellmouth Lost Sector), just after the gap you have to jump past if you want to get to the Lost Sector boss. Sorrow’s Harbor, near the ramp to the Scarlet Keep. Find the ramp leading to the Scarlet Keep, then look to your right to spot this one in the distance. Sorrow’s Harbor, in the entrance to the Scarlet Keep. Head inside, then look on the far end of the room to find this drone floating. K1 Revelation (Sorrow’s Harbor Lost Sector), on the left of the ledge where a Shrieker spawns. Archer’s Line, on top of the gargantuan walkway-like structure you can spot to the right of where you enter. K1 Logistics (Archer’s Line Lost Sector), above a small building on the right side of the boss arena. This is also where you can get the free Moon emblem.

Screengrab via Bungie

How to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Europa in Destiny 2

From the landing zone, look on the other side of the catwalk where the Acolyte spawns. As soon as you set foot in the Bray Exoscience lobby, look above and to your left to spot the top of this drone peeking over a wall. After clearing the first room in Bray Exoscience, go through the hallway and look behind a stack of boxes instead of making a left. In the area with the Hive traps, stand close to where the Barrier Knight spawns and look to the left of the room. In the area with the Deathsong Chorister, jump on the ledge with the Totem (to which the Chorister runs off) and look down and to the left to find this Security Drone on a ledge. Once you reach the area with the Clovis Bray AI, look for this drone hidden behind some boxes on the far right side of the room, past the Cryptolith on the right.

How to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Moon in Destiny 2

Climb on the ledge with the ammo crate, then turn around and look for this Security Drone on a ledge, close to some gas tanks and above one of the enemy spawns Slide down into the Seraph Bunker, then once you touch the ground, turn around to find this one on the right side of the tunnel you just came in from. After entering the area with the first Fallen mines, make a right and look for this Security Drone in a small alcove on the left. In the area with the Scorn Captain, before jumping into the area where you need Ghost’s help to hack a terminal. Instead of going straight to the end of the room and following the hallway, jump to your right to find this drone near a wall. When you step into the area where you need to defend Ghost while he hacks the terminal, look at the ceiling to the right side of the room. After you reach the area that requires the PDT Refraction Cores, look to the right side of the room, then find this drone on a wall on your left.

How to find all yellow Security Drones in Heist Battlegrounds: Mars in Destiny 2

By the area where the Deathsong Chorister spawns on Point A, just past the Totem. Hidden behind a small wall to the left of the path to Point C. Inside Bray Futurescape, close to the ceiling. Jump on the walkways above the entrance and look up to find this one. Once you’re past the first batch of security towers, go across the room and down the stairs to find this one before you have to climb an infested wall. After climbing the infested wall and jumping past the gap, look at the ceiling above the Hive trap to find this drone. After unlocking the door that leads to an open area where you must get the PDT Refraction Cores, put your back to the door and look high and to the left, near a column on the roof.

How to find all yellow Security Drones in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

Some of these Security Drones aren’t accessible through normal means if you don’t have the Security Clearance upgrade.

Before entering the Seraph Bunker, make a right to the end of the walkway. Jump down, then quickly turn around to find an opening within. The drone should be inside a locked area. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade. After getting on the space elevator, in the room where you pick up the Scanner augment for the second time. Head inside the vents where you have to hack a terminal. This drone is behind a doorway protected by lasers. Icarus Dash/Blink/Seismic Strike/Eager Edge past the laser to find this drone. After you deposit the Scanner augment in a room with a Servitor, you’ll come out into another room that requires you to juggle augments. This drone should be behind a locked door to the right of the room. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade. In the room leading to the burning puzzle, below the catwalk with the stairs on the right side of the room (with your back to the entrance). After the burning puzzle, head through the doorway and look for a locked door on the right side of the room. After you receive the Operator buff, you’ll come up on a doorway protected by lasers. Skip past them to find this node. In a room filled with turrets. Look for a vent on the right side of the area. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade. On the first boss area, look for a locked door on the left side of the room. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade. At the hangar at the end of the spacewalk section, look for a doorway protected by lasers on the left side. Skip past them to find this drone or try to shoot it from across the doorway. After getting the Suppressor augment, behind a locked door to the left. You can see this one through the glass pane nearby. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade. In the last room, protected by a laser grid on the left side. In the room where you inject the virus at the end of the mission, behind a locked door to the right. Requires the Security Clearance upgrade.