All yellow Security Drone locations on the Moon in Destiny 2

The mysterious drones hovering over several areas in Destiny 2 since Season of the Seraph finally had their purpose revealed with the release of the Exotic pulse rifle, Revision Zero. The drones are impervious to damage that doesn’t come from the pulse rifle, but players can finally shoot them now that the Exotic is live.

There are quite a few rewards for shooting them, though there are also dozens of them spread out throughout several destinations. Ten of them are around the Moon, for instance, from Archer’s Line and Anchor of Light to the entrance to the Scarlet Keep. Here’s how you can find all 10 drones on the Moon in Destiny 2.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones on the Moon

We’ve listed the 10 yellow security drone locations based on our preferred order to obtain them, which may not reflect the order for the triumph.

Anchor of Light, near Traitor’s Ketch

Head into Anchor of Light, then make a right to get close to Traitor’s Ketch. Look for this Security Drone on a walkway where the Vex occasionally spawn.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Anchor of Light, on top of the Fallen building on the left

From the entrance to Traitor’s Ketch, go to the opposite side of the area, running past a patrol with Toland, the Shattered (the most pretentious ball of light in Destiny 2). From there, look for a building with a series of Fallen enemies, and you’ll find this yellow Security Drone on top.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

The Hellmouth, near a Hive Tombship

From Archer’s Line, head to the Hellmouth and you’ll find another Security Drone floating close to a downed Hive Tombship. Depending on your graphics settings, you may spot this one as soon as you enter the area.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

The Hellmouth, near K1 Crew Quarters

Look for a searchlight near the entrance to the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector in the Hellmouth to spot another floating Security Drone.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

K1 Crew Quarters (Hellmouth Lost Sector), before the boss

Look for this yellow Security Drone at the end of the gap you have to jump through to get to the Lost Sector boss in K1 Crew Quarters.

Screengrab via Bungie

Archer’s Line, on top of a structure

Fly to Sanctuary and make a left to Archer’s Line. Once you spot the colossal structure on your right, climb it and look for this Security Drone on top of it and on the other side.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

K1 Logistics (Archer’s Line Lost Sector), inside the boss room

Go through the K1 Logistics Lost Sector normally. When you get to the boss room, look for this yellow Security Drone on top of a small building on the right side of the Lost Sector. This is also where you can get a free Moon emblem.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Sorrow’s Harbor, in Altars of Sorrow

From the Sorrow’s Harbor landing zone, find the ramp leading to the Scarlet Keep and look for this yellow Security Drone floating on the far right of the area, close to a cliff.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Sorrow’s Harbor, inside the Scarlet Keep

Head inside the Scarlet Keep to spot this yellow Security Drone floating at the far back of the room.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

K1 Revelation (Sorrow’s Harbor Lost Sector), near the Shrieker

Enter the K1 Revelation Lost Sector in Sorrow’s Harbor and head past the intro area until a Shrieker spawns. Kill it, then jump to the platform it was hovering over and look to the left.