These 12 might be the last step you need to open the secret drone door.

Destiny 2 Operation: Seraph’s Shield kicked off with great excitement and a new Exotic pulse rifle, all while borrowing a page (well, more like the whole book) from the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Not only is Operation Seraph’s Shield set in a Clovis Bray-designed space station, but it also uses the three major augments that play a role in Deep Stone Crypt: Scanner, Operator, and Suppressor.

Though Deep Stone Crypt hides its secrets in the form of collectible audio logs from Elsie Bray, the secrets aboard the Seraph Station are less subtle—though just as hidden. The mission has 12 Security Drones scattered from beginning to end, and shooting all of them is a requirement if you’re looking to get the Destroyed Drones triumph and open the secret drone door—which also requires you to shoot the remaining 38 drones on Europa, the Moon, and the three Heist Battlegrounds activities. Only Revision Zero can destroy these drones, so be sure to bring this Exotic along with you if you’re hunting down Security Drones.

Finding all 12 Security Drones aboard the Seraph Station isn’t necessarily simple, however. Some of them are deeply concealed, while others are locked behind a time gate and require progressing through the seasonal mission to unlock the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade, which allows players to open certain doors around the mission. At the time of the release of Operation: Seraph’s Shield, though, the Security Clearance upgrade was still unavailable, so the only ways to obtain these drones without this upgrade—whether you’re not far enough into the seasonal quest or just locked behind a time gate or—require out-of-bounds techniques and even sometimes ricochet rounds on Revision Zero.

Where to find all yellow Security Drones in the Seraph Station in Destiny 2‘s Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Here are all 12 Security Drones in Operation: Seraph’s Shield, as found by our testing and confirmed by content creator Kimber Prime’s compilation. Some of these security drones are theoretically locked behind the Security Clearance upgrade on the Exo Frame, though players can get them with out-of-bounds techniques, as Kimber Prime proved.

First drone: before entering the Seraph complex, where the Ogre spawns

Once you’re out of the woods and in the entrance to the Seraph Bunker, make a right until you reach a ledge. Drop down, then turn around to find an entrance with a small button on it. This drone requires the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Second drone: Behind a laser wall after the space elevator

Get into the elevator and deposit the Scanner augment on a terminal to advance. You’ll have to obtain Scanner again, then proceed through the vents to hack a control terminal. This drone is hidden behind a laser doorway near the terminal.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Third drone: Engineering Sector, in the yellow room after killing the first Servitor

After you enter the Engineering Sector and kill a Servitor, the game will throw you into a yellow room with another Scanner augment. This drone is behind a locked door on the right side of the room, across from the first panel you need to hack. You’ll actually go over it to progress the mission. You’ll need the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade to shoot this drone, though.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Fourth drone: In the room leading to the microwave puzzle, just after the engineering platforms

Once you climb through the server-like room with multiple platforms, you’ll come up to an area with the microwave puzzle. From the entrance, look to the right side behind some stairs to spot this Security Drone.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Fifth drone: As soon as you step out of the microwave puzzle

Once you step out of the microwave puzzle and get the Operator augment for the first time, you’ll spot a locked door on the right side of the room. This one also requires the Security Clearance upgrade.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Sixth drone: in the room with the Shriekers

Continue through the mission until you find a room with two Shriekers. Kill them, then look to the back of the room to spot a laser-blocked doorway. Head past it to find this drone.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Seventh drone: In the room with three turrets, before the boss room

Shortly after this area, you’ll stumble upon a room with three turrets—one on the right, one on the left, and another on the ceiling. Clear the area, then look to the right side of the room (from where you came in) to find this drone locked behind a vent. Shooting it requires the Security Clearance upgrade.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Eighth drone: In the area with the first boss

Before spawning Haroktha, Scourge of the Helium Drinkers, make a left on the rally banner and look for this drone locked behind a locked door that needs the Security Clearance upgrade.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Ninth drone: At the hangar after the spacewalk

After you’re done with the spacewalk section, clear the hangar, then look for a laser wall on the left side of the room, just by the entrance. You don’t need to bypass this one, though: with the right angle, you can shoot this one through the lasers.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

10th drone: After getting the Suppressor augment

After getting the Suppressor augment, you’ll have to use it to kill a Servitor, then dunk it on a terminal to open the next door. In the next room, look for a locked door on the left side. You can see this one through a window, though you’ll need the Security Clearance upgrade to actually shoot it.

Screengrab via Bungie

11th drone: In the last room, behind a laser grid

The last two drones are in the final room of Operation: Seraph’s Shield, and both are across from each other. If you look on the left side, you’ll find a laser grid blocking a passage. The drone will be on the other side of it.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

12th drone: In the last room, behind a locked door

The final drone is on a door opposite the laser passageway, locked behind the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade.