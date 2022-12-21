How to get the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph brought players a new Exotic quest that borrows heavily from the Deep Stone Crypt mechanics and scenery, bringing the guardians aboard an orbital platform above Earth. In true Destiny fashion, there are plenty of enemies to fight against—and plenty of loot for the more adventurous guardians to chase.

In addition to the loot at the end of a clear, Operation: Seraph’s Shield also has a slew of secret rooms protected by locks or lasers. Some of these are required to unlock all Revision Zero Security Drones, while others could just yield some extra loot.

The Exo Frame seasonal vendor shows three categories of upgrades: focusing upgrades, efficiency upgrades, and Infiltrator Gear. The first two are the garden-variety seasonal vendor upgrades players are used to by now, with seven upgrades each. The latter only contains three upgrades, but they are key to making the most out of the secrets aboard the Seraph Station.

The infiltrator gear upgrades give players several boons on Heist Battlegrounds and Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Tactical Armor lets them take less damage from lasers and other traps, while the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade allows them to open locked doors in both activities. Here’s how you can get the Security Clearance upgrade and discover the hidden secrets aboard the Seraph Station.

How to unlock the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade in Destiny 2

For the time being, players will have to wait until they can unlock the Security Clearance upgrade. If you look for this upgrade on the seasonal vendor, the Exo Frame tells you you need additional progress in the More Than a Weapon quest—which is the seasonal storyline.

Before players can unlock the Security Clearance Exo Frame upgrade, though, they’ll likely unlock the Tactical Armor upgrade, which also requires more progress in More Than a Weapon and comes before it in the Infiltrator Gear tab of the Exo Frame’s upgrades.

The possible good news for players, though, is that the three Infiltrator Gear upgrades might become available for free. The Exo Frame’s Focusing Upgrades and Efficiency Upgrades tabs combined show 14 upgrades. These, in turn, have been releasing at a pace of two upgrades every week, and the seasonal story usually ends by week seven—in the case of Season of the Seraph, on Jan. 17. Of course, Bungie could also just increase the amount of Exo Frame Modules given each week.

Until the Exo Frame unlocks the upgrade, though, players don’t have many alternative ways to open the locked doors in Operation: Seraph’s Shield—at least not through normal means, though they can use out-of-bounds techniques to bypass the locks.