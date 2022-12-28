In a rare moment of generosity, the Clovis Bray AI that inhabited the Exo Frame in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph awarded players with one of three Infiltrator Gear upgrades starting on step 26 (week four) of the More Than a Weapon seasonal questline.

Since all three upgrades have their utility, knowing which one to choose between the three comes down to preference. Though players will receive all three upgrades in time, the choice can still be tricky—especially when you take into account the time gate involved, if you’re caught up with the weekly story.

Here are all the Infiltrator Gear upgrades in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph and which ones you should pick first.

All Infiltrator Gear upgrades in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

All three Infiltrator Gear upgrades will make your life easier both in Operation: Seraph’s Shield and Heist Battlegrounds.

Tactical Armor: Allows the bypassing of traps and reduces damage taken from traps and laser barriers in Heist Battlegrounds and in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Allows the bypassing of traps and reduces damage taken from traps and laser barriers in Heist Battlegrounds and in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Security Clearance: Allows interaction with terminals to open locked doors in Heist Battlegrounds and Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Allows interaction with terminals to open locked doors in Heist Battlegrounds and Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Extreme Ordnance: Allows the spawning of a power-up that refreshes all abilities and grants a damage bonus against Deathtongue Choristers in Heist Battlegrounds and Sentinel Servitors in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Which Infiltrator Gear to choose first in Destiny 2

While the choice of Infiltrator Gear is ultimately a matter of playstyle, we recommend picking Security Clearance first, then either Tactical Armor or Extreme Ordnance depending on your preference. Security Clearance lets you bypass locked doors in Operation: Seraph’s Shield, which guard the security drones necessary for the triumph and the Warmind-insired Archangel’s Refit sparrow. Shooting the 50 Security Drones all over the Solar System is also required for players to open the secret drone door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. As a bonus, you can open up an extra PDT core in Heist Battlegrounds by interacting with a console just above the doorway.

More importantly, both Tactical Armor and Extreme Ordnance can be bypassed. Tactical Armor mitigates damage taken from lasers, but lasers in both Heist Battlegrounds and Operation: Seraph’s Shield can be bypassed with a few methods—including a Blink, an Icarus Dash, a well-timed sword attack (Eager Edge helps), and even a Titan shoulder charge ability. The timing is tricky, but it is possible to get the 50 drones while bypassing the lasers.

Extreme Ordnance is also handy, though a competent fireteam can usually make short work of the Deathtongue Chorister before it ever becomes an issue. Between three guardians focusing fire on the enemy, there’s usually enough time to take down the Chorister before it disables your skills.

Our choice is Security Clearance because it’s the only one that’s outright irreplaceable (at least without having to resort to complicated out-of-bounds scenarios). As far as we know, the upgrade doesn’t offer you much outside the drones and an extra PDT core in Heist Battlegrounds, though, so if you’re absolutely not interested in them, you may benefit more from picking other upgrades.