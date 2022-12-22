How to get the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow in Destiny 2

The seasons may come and go, but that doesn’t mean that your sense of style has to. The cosmetics available in Destiny 2 are seemingly limitless, and other than just armor and shaders, players can customize their weapons, ships, nameplates, and of course their go-to land vehicles known as Sparrows.

According to the in-game Collections tab, there are over 150 different Sparrows across the game’s 19 seasons, including the Archangel’s Refit, which was added during Season of The Seraph. This technological marvel has a Warmind-inspired design, with a custom engine drive and destabilizers.

But if you want the Archangel’s Refit for yourself, you’re going to have to complete a specific triumph during Season of The Seraph—and it’s not an easy one.

How to earn the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow in Destiny 2 during Season of The Seraph

To acquire the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow, players have to complete the Drones Destroyed triumph, which is a secret triumph located under the Season of the Seraph triumph section. To reveal the triumph, shoot any of the 50 yellow Security Drones that float around various destinations with the Revision Zero exotic pulse rifle.

Image via Bungie

Related: How to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Once the triumph is revealed, you will have to complete it by destroying 50 yellow Security Drones to unlock the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow. They are spread across six different destinations listed below (with corresponding links to guides on how to find all of them per destination):

Once you have all 50 destroyed, go to the Seraph seal page on the Triumphs page and unlock the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow.