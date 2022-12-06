How to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph brought the new Revision Zero Exotic to the mix. And it’s one of the most unique we’ve seen so far. Revision Zero will allow players to get “multiple catalysts” for it, which is bound to make it one of the most coveted Exotics in Destiny 2 during the season.

Based on its look, Revision Zero could be a pulse rifle, following the steps of Vow of the Disciple’s Collective Obligation during Season of the Risen. The seasonal trailer gives an idea of how the weapon might work, allowing players to cycle between regular burst-fire shots and more powerful projectiles, similar to how Vex Mythoclast works.

While Revision Zero’s effects are still unclear, Bungie teased the weapon would receive multiple catalysts, with “each adding to the mysterious Exotic’s power.” How these catalysts will change the weapon’s functioning is unknown, so fans will have to wait until the weapon lands to know how it works.

Unfortunately for players who want to get Revision Zero right away, there’s a bit of a wait involved when it comes to the new Exotic weapon. Here’s how to get Revision Zero when the time comes.

How to unlock Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Revision Zero is locked behind the Season of the Seraph Exotic quest, Operation: Seraph’s Shield, which will advance weekly. “For this mission to succeed, Guardians must gain access to the most impenetrable facility in the solar system: a Braytech orbital platform above the Last City,” its official description reads. “Break through layers of security each week and awaken Rasputin before it’s too late.”

With Revision Zero being locked behind the weekly seasonal mission, though, Bungie has given players a short wait until they can obtain the weapon, since most weekly missions don’t kick off on week one. Operation Seraph’s Shield (and consequently Revision Zero) will only be available starting on Dec. 20, though, meaning players will have to wait a short time before they can add the gun to their collection.