Exotic quests are something of a community event in Destiny 2. It isn’t often that Bungie will release a new one out into the wild, and when it does, the encounters and combat experiences within tend to be an entirely unique adventure compared to the standard gameplay loop that the title offers.

While Exotic missions of the past such as Zero Hour and The Whisper were well-hidden secrets entirely separate in narrative context to the current happenings of Destiny 2’s main story, recent Exotic missions have instead opted to award Exotic weapons and feature stories directly linked to the seasonal quest. They’re a bit easier to find too, time-gated to a specific weekly reset of the season rather than requiring a feat of puzzle-solving to uncover.

In Season of the Seraph, Destiny 2 has gotten its second Exotic mission of the year: The Hidden Shape. The Hidden Shape has players infiltrating Seraph Station—an orbital platform—situated in Earth’s orbit under the guidance of Elsie and Ana Bray. The aim is to stop House Salvation and Xivu Arath from claiming control of Rasputin’s Warsat network, as well as a choice piece of Golden Age loot. That loot is the new Exotic pulse rifle known as Revision Zero, the first Exotic in Destiny 2 to feature multiple Catalysts.

How to start The Hidden Shape Exotic quest in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Screengrab via Bungie

To start The Hidden Shape, you will need to first progress the main seasonal quest called More Than A Weapon. The Hidden Shape Exotic quest takes place during week three of the narrative, given to you by Elsie Bray over the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. once you have completed enough steps of More Than A Weapon.

To begin, you will talk to Clovis Bray in the H.E.L.M. via the Exo Chassis. Once you have talked to him, you will then need to complete a run of Heist Battlegrounds in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist with at least 500 Seraph Key Codes in your inventory. At the end of the activity, make sure to spend those 500 Seraph Key Codes on the Seraph Chest to successfully complete this step of the quest.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once you have done this, you will then be prompted to return to the H.E.L.M. and talk to Elsie Bray, who informs you that they now have access to the launch station that can take you up to Seraph Station. With The Hidden Shape Exotic quest now in your inventory, you can launch it from its dedicated node on the H.E.L.M. map.

Completion of The Hidden Shape on Normal difficulty will reward players with the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle, with subsequent clears of it on Legend difficulty granting you access to the weapon’s upgrades.