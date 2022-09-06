Lost Sectors are some of the most unique and intriguing parts of Destiny 2 thanks to their map design, which normally loops around to throw players close to the entrance. With the introduction of Legend and Master Lost Sectors, however, these obscure parts of the game gained a big place as one of the game’s only dedicated Exotic farms, allowing you to target slots (though not individual Exotics) depending on what day it is.

The Conflux wasn’t part of the initial lineups of elective-difficulty Lost Sectors, but Bungie has branched out to include some spots in Nessus on the list of Lost Sectors that allow you to farm Exotics. Both the Lost Sector and the armor piece rotate every day, meaning you’ll always have a way to get Exotics for a specific slot.

Elective-difficulty Lost Sectors can also be a decent way to test out new builds or weapons, since they throw a decent amount of higher-level enemies at players. The Conflux’s boss, the Shayotet Partisan (affectionately nicknamed Carl by parts of the community) is also a popular choice to test damage and builds due to how easy it is to be alone with it, and how little of a threat he provides outside of the elective difficulty.

Whether you’re farming for a better roll, testing your DPS, or just want to visit, here’s how you can get to The Conflux in Destiny 2.

How to get to The Conflux Lost Sector in Nessus in Destiny 2

The Conflux is closest to the Cistern landing zone, so drop in there and you’ll be treated to a scenic view of the Vex milk waterfalls. Look to your left to spot a building with a triangle-shaped entrance (which is one of the hints in the Cryptic Quatrains quest line in Season of Plunder) and a small Vex Milk waterfall to the right side of your screen. The entrance to The Conflux Lost Sector is located right by the smaller waterfall that’s furthest away from you, and you can already spot it easily with a scope from the landing zone.

Screengrab via Bungie

Summon your sparrow and drive around the path that looks like a dirt road, then make a left when you spot the tower with the triangular entrance. You can sparrow safely over the Vex Milk, so head closer to the waterfall to spot the entrance to The Conflux.

Screengrab via Bungie

If you’re aiming to do the Legend or Master versions of the Conflux, don’t forget to bring your Unstoppable and Anti-Barrier mods to deal with the Champions inside. There are Void shields and a Solar burn, so adjust your loadout accordingly.