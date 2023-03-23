Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion in the Destiny 2 series, with a campaign and world heavily inspired by 1980s action movies. Across Neomuna, players have many secrets and mysteries to uncover, including valuable treasure chests, and there are even collectibles to find that fit the action movie theme.

These are collectible Cloud Strider action figures hidden across Neomuna. And similar to past models, new Action Figures will be released each week. One of the figures released this week was the Typhon Imperator Action Figure.

So, how do you get the Typhon Imperator Action Figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to get the Typhon Imperator Action Figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall

To get the Typhon Imperator Action Figure, go to Ahimsa Park and enter Calus’s fortress. Once inside, take the leftmost path and follow the hall until you hit a dead end. To your right, there’s a passageway on the floor. Jump down, and you’ll end up in a room with some Cabal.

You don’t need to fight the Cabal if you don’t want to. You can jump to the right platform and head on through.

Image via Bungie

You’ll want to land on the platform to your left when you enter the next room. But if you do miss it, there are blocks and objects on the ground you can jump onto to make your way there.

Image via Bungie

Once you’re on the platform, run along it and take the first left. You’ll notice a couple of pillars in front of you to your right. Use those to head up to the next floor.

Image via Bungie

In the next room, you’ll see a large dog statue. On the right wall, there’s a door you need to jump to. Once you’re on that ledge, there’s another drop.

When you land, you can defeat the Cabal or head through the rightmost door. This room is a little dark, so finding where to go can be challenging. All you need to do, however, is hop on the box and turn around. From here, jump up and through the hole in the wall on your right.

Image via Bungie

In the next room, you’ll see a lot of platforms for you to jump to. But the one you need to get onto is to the right of the fake door at the end of the hall.

Image via Bungie

Once you’re on top of the platform, you can jump onto the platform to your right. As you continue toward the stairs, you’ll notice a lot of purple goo on the ground.

And once you make your make up the stairs, you’ll see some Cabal and a golden statue of Calus. You can run past the Cabal or defeat them, but you’ll need to head up the stairs and through the portal at the statue’s base.

On the other side, you’ll find yourself at the arena entrance. As soon as you enter the arena, turn right and kill the Cabal—even the ones in the middle of the arena. Once the area is clear, you’ll notice a wall of artifacts. The object you’re looking for is the silver bowl on the bottom shelf to the left.

Activate it and then turn around. A Vex cube will be behind you. Once you collect it, another with spawn. You must collect all the cubes before the time runs out, or you’ll need to do it again.

And the Typhon Imperator Action Figure will be waiting for you at the end of the path if you collect the cubes in time.

Image via Bungie

While it is a little time-consuming, this is how to get the Typhon Imperator Action Figure in Destiny 2: Lightfall.