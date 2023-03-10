How to get the Round Robin hand cannon in Destiny 2 Lightfall

PvP players will be chasing this one down.

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new destination Neomuna is full of exciting features, both good and bad. The bad includes a massive Cabal army and the ever-annoying Vex messing with the innocent people on Neptune, but that’s where you come in. And the good includes a suite of all-new weapons, including several Kinetic weapons that have the Strand element damage type.

Pairing these up with the new Strand subclasses can really wreak havoc in both PvE and PvP activities.

One of the new Neomuna weapons is a bad-ass hand cannon, and it’s one players will love once they’re able to get their hands on one with a good roll.

Here’s how to get the awesome new hand cannon in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to get Round Robin in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image via Bungie

Round Robin is an aggressive frame, 120 RPM hand cannon that slots into the Kinetic slot, while also dealing Strand damage. This makes it a highly sought-after gun in Lightfall—that should come as no surprise to weathered Destiny 2 players.

It’s a Neomuna destination weapon, meaning it can only be found on Neomuna. But that also means it comes with the Nanotech Tracer Rockets origin trait, which turns a bullet into a homing rocket after successive hits on a target.

Unlike some of Neomuna’s weapons, there is no guaranteed drop for Round Robin, so that’s kind of a bummer. Another Kinetic Strand gun, the Synchronic Roulette submachine gun, is at least farmable in the Terminal Overload activity. No such luck with Round Robin.

To get Round Robin, you can play activities within Neomuna. This includes public events, story missions, Lost Sectors, Terminal Overload, world chests around the map, and level-up engrams from ranking up with Nimbus.

Keep in mind, however, Round Robin can drop as a Deepsight weapon. This means once you’ve gotten five Deepsight Round Robins (red border) and extract the Deepsight Resonance from all of them, you will be able to craft one yourself at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.

It seems as though Round Robin may take a while to make it craftable, but the juice is worth the squeeze, especially for PvP players as the hand cannon is especially strong in the Crucible.

With a little bit of luck and a lot of grinding, you can have your very own Round Robin with a god roll that you’ve crafted yourself in Destiny 2.