How to get The Manticore in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s newest season, Season of the Seraph, has finally been unveiled. Besides the long-anticipated return of Rasputin and the spotlight put on the Seraphs in the narrative, weapons manufacturer Veist is also taking a prominent role. This is exemplified best of all in the season pass, where the newest Exotic is a Veist SMG known as The Manticore.

Bungie was coy about the details on this one, but if previous Veist weaponry such as Funnelweb and Krait are anything to go by, The Manticore will be all about consistent uptime and high damage output. Being an Exotic, it remains to be seen if it will include the Veist Stinger Origin Trait that has been instrumental in many weapons from the foundry becoming meta in PvE, but it will undoubtedly continue the Veist legacy in a new form if not.

Its brief inclusion in the official Season of the Seraph trailer focused on sustained fire and what appears to be one of the weapon’s core Exotic perks: the ability to hover in mid-air. With how subjugated weapons have been recently in the arena of airborne combat, The Manticore’s potential to be an SMG centered around being a powerful option for it could make it a must-have for every Guardian’s collection.

How to get The Manticore Exotic SMG in Destiny 2

The Manticore Exotic SMG will be available as the season pass Exotic during Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. As with previous Exotics of this kind, owners of the premium season pass will be able to pick it up immediately as the first reward along the 100-tier premium track. But even free players will have access to The Manticore as well, with another drop of the Exotic SMG available on the free track at tier 35.

Premium season pass owners can look forward to earning an ornament for The Manticore upon completing the pass at tier 100, as well as crucial boosts to the progress of The Manticore’s Exotic Catalyst quest pockmarked throughout the early tiers that will make the Catalyst far easier to obtain and slot.

The Manticore will be available to add to your inventory from the moment that Season of the Seraph goes live in Destiny 2 today, Dec. 6, at 11am CT.