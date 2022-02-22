How to get Hawkmoon in Destiny 2

Hawkmoon will bring back memories for the most veteran Destiny players, and Destiny 2 players too after this Exotic hand cannon hit the sequel in Season of the Hunt. This powerful hand cannon thrives when players can land precision shots, loading up the final round in the magazine with paracausal power and dealing a significant amount of damage to whatever is in its sights.

Hawkmoon appeared in Destiny 2 as a reward from Harbinger, the Exotic mission in Season of the Hunt. Players who braved the activity would get a Hawkmoon of their own, but there was a catch: Hawkmoon rolls with randomized perks selected from a fairly long pool, meaning players would likely have to run the mission more than once if they wanted to hunt down a specific perk.

With the release of The Witch Queen, however, Harbinger (and most of Year Four’s content) moved to the Destiny Content Vault, taking away Hawkmoon’s only drop source. Bungie fixed that absence with The Witch Queen, though, and brought the hand cannon to the Sol System’s favorite intergalactic, squid-faced merchant: Xûr.

From Year Five onward, players can get a random Hawkmoon roll from Xûr every week while the interstellar merchant is in the galaxy. He appears at reset on Friday and leaves at reset on Tuesday, and if you’re chasing down Hawkmoon rolls, visiting him in Eternity won’t do you any good since he doesn’t have his stock in there.

Hawkmoon will cost one Ascendant Shard, one Exotic Cipher, 200 Legendary Shards, and 125,000 Glimmer. Buying the weapon off Xûr will also require ownership of Beyond Light.

After obtaining the weapon, its catalyst will drop from playlist activity completions—Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit—with a random chance of dropping each match.