How to get and use Motes of Light in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Pale Heart is filled with secrets, and players who explore the Traveler’s core will soon find themselves with a Mote of Light in their inventory. It’s easy to get some of them but tricky to grab as many as you need to.

Motes of Light are a necessary step in your search for the Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic. Guardians can’t miss a single one of them if they want to grab the auto rifle from its designated chest, but it may be worth the trouble.

Here’s what you can do with Motes of Light in Destiny 2, how to get them, and how to get the Mote of Primordial Light.

What do Motes of Light do in Destiny 2?

Motes of Light are used to open the chest containing the Exotic version of the Khvostov in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape. These elusive items are spread throughout the Pale Heart, and each individual Mote of Light has a designated drop source, so put on some hiking shoes and get ready to mow down bosses.

How do you get Motes of Light in Destiny 2?

Players can get up to 17 Motes of Light, according to content creator Skarrow9: one Mote of Light for each of the eight Traveler’s Visions and another nine of them by completing each Overthrow boss.

Each Overthrow zone has three bosses at the end of the activity, though these seem to spawn randomly. The triumphs to track each of them are seemingly bugged. In my case, it showed I had all three Landing bosses despite still needing two of them.

The nine bosses are:

Ir Okmarr, Devoted to Savathûn (The Landing)

(The Landing) Nolakh, Star-Eater (The Landing)

(The Landing) Mharuk, Sky-Stealer (The Landing)

(The Landing) Voxelos, Taken by the Witness (The Blooming)

(The Blooming) Kholon, Taken by the Witness (The Blooming)

(The Blooming) Koftiks, Taken by the Witness (The Blooming)

(The Blooming) Rhuna, Subjugator of Chasms (The Impasse)

(The Impasse) Rhaska, Subjugator of Thresholds (The Impasse)

(The Impasse) Araaxen, Reverent of the Witness (The Impasse)

Once you’ve obtained the Motes of Light, the last Mote you pick up will convert into the Mote of Primordial Light, which looks like an Exotic Catalyst pick-up or a golden Mote from Gambit.

What is the Mote of Primordial Light in Destiny 2?

The Mote of Primordial Light is the culmination of your search for the Khvostov. With it, you can open the chest and finally unlock the Exotic version of the auto rifle. This item drops as your last Mote of Light, so look around the area profusely when it drops. This item may also be bugged if you save the Servitor boss (the Blooming) for last.

