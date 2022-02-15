How to fix Exorcism mission progress error and finish the Severing the Worm quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 finally gave fans an end to the Season of the Lost storyline with the new Exorcism mission tied to the Severing the Worm quest. The mission is reminiscent of an Astral Alignment and also takes place in the Blind Well and in the Ley Lines in the Dreaming City. Though finishing it is fairly straightforward, it doesn’t always count as a clear.

After the mission went live, players reported a series of issues with the mission. In some cases, they can’t get past the bridge leading to the Ritual Spire. In others, the mission just doesn’t count as a clear. Bungie is officially investigating those issues, and players may get a fix soon. In the meantime, however, the bugs seem to run rampant and haven’t presented a clear trigger.

Based on some reports, players rushing past the bridge too quickly can cause issues where the enemies don’t spawn or where Tomb Ships get stuck in rocks. These bugs can occur even more often if a fireteam member is sword-flying or using Eager Edge to reach the other side of the bridge more quickly.

Additionally, players on the forums also reported that fireteam members skipping the cutscene could end the mission prematurely and stop the quest from progressing. This means running the mission again without any players skipping the cutscene.

Bungie hasn’t pushed out a hotfix or officially pointed at the causes for the issues, so players should take their time in the mission and not skip the bridge part or the cutscene.