How to fix error code PLUM in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has an assortment of error codes, all labeled uniquely to easily ascertain just why a particular error occurred. Some errors can possibly occur across multiple platforms and aren’t always limited to whether you play the game via PC or console.

In the case of the PLUM error, however, this is strictly due to an issue on PC—and it’s not entirely clear at first why the error occurred or just how to fix it.

Here’s what causes the PLUM error in Destiny 2 and how best to fix it.

Why does the PLUM error occur in Destiny 2?

Error code PLUM is a result of an issue arising between your PC and Battleye, the anti-cheat in use by Bungie when playing Destiny 2. Battleye is installed alongside Destiny 2 and is a necessary requirement to launch the game.

The PLUM error has recently been occurring around maintenance or update days in particular. When Bungie performs background maintenance, the game’s version may receive an update, and Battleye is possibly mistaking the version update as the user playing on an older build of the game.

It might be best to check the official Bungie Help Twitter account, which notifies users of maintenance periods, if certain error codes are reoccurring, and any other potential fixes that might need to be made.

How to fix the PLUM error code in Destiny 2?

In a majority of cases, the PLUM error is a result of Bungie maintenance or a weekly reset. Logging out and back into the game after such maintenance has concluded is the likely fix to the issue.

However, if there hasn’t been a recent update to Destiny 2, or you are constantly receiving this issue, there may be an issue with your build of Battleye or a missing Windows update. Users are recommended to check to ensure they have updated to the latest build of Windows, and also to verify the integrity of the Destiny 2 game file.

To check for a Windows update, open your Control Panel, navigate to Update & Security, then Windows Update, and click Check for updates. It is recommended to install all pending updates for Windows, including optional quality updates.

To verify the integrity of Destiny 2 files, open your Steam Library, navigate to Destiny 2, right-click and open Properties, then click Local Files, then Verify integrity of game files. If a missing file is detected it will be downloaded and should remedy the issue.

If the problem is still occurring, a full uninstall and reinstall of Destiny 2 is most likely your fix.

