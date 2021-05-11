Destiny 2 Honeydew error explanation and fixes

It wouldn’t be a big new content launch in Destiny 2 without something going wrong on the server-side. Naturally, with the launch of Destiny 2’s 14th season, Season of Splicer, an increase in connection problems for players was bound to happen today.

Specifically, Bungie announced on its @BungieHelp Twitter page that it’s seeing an increase in players being unable to participate in certain activities and Destinations, receiving the error code “HONEYDEW.”

We are currently investigating an increase in HONEYDEW errors when players attempt to load into destinations and activities. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 11, 2021

HONEYDEW appears when “public access to an Activity has been manually overridden by Bungie,” according to the Help section on Bungie’s website. This happens when Destiny 2’s servers are down and appears to players mid-activity when they go try to start a new one. This also happens when Bungie pulls access to a specific activity or Destination, either because of the server issues or because the company is fixing something.

There’s good news and bad news about this error. The good news is that there’s nothing wrong with your individual game or account and you don’t have to do a single thing to fix it. The bad news is that you have to wait for Bungie to fix the problem, but the company is good at communicating its processes on its accounts.

For those players looking to jump into the Season of the Splicer right now, don’t expect the first few hours to run as smooth as synthsilk. The team at Bungie said to expect maintenance to last for a few more hours, up until around 4pm CT. But it doesn’t expect any downtime during the maintenance process.