It’s reset day in Destiny 2. That means it’s time to grind some ritual activities.

You hop online, you group up with your fireteam on Discord, and you load into the latest raid to try and get that exclusive exotic weapon. The vibes are right, everything is going smoothly, and then it happens—an error code.

Nothing takes the air out of a group of Guardians quite like an error code, and Bungie’s funnily-named codes seem to come in droves when they happen. When they do happen and take you as an unsuspecting victim, you may need more than a vibe reset.

Error code Currant is a common one in Destiny 2. What exactly is a Currant, and what does it have to do with fighting the enemies of the Last City all across the Solar system? That’s irrelevant because a Currant is a small berry and has nothing to do with your game time. It’s just an error code.

Here’s everything you actually need to know about error code Currant in Destiny 2.

What is error code Currant in Destiny 2?

Image via Bungie

Currant is just one of the dozens of oddly-named error codes in Destiny 2. In game design, or any kind of programming, errors are given unique codes to help differentiate them. Thankfully, Bungie has a help article that explains everything about Currant.

“Errors of this nature are actively monitored by Bungie to keep us aware of trending issues impacting players, Bungie said. “Often these types of issues transpire when interruptions between host and client connections are caused due to circumstances outside of our network.”

Thanks to this description, it’s readily known that error code Currant differs from some other common codes because it means the issue is potentially on your end, and there are some things you can do to fix it.

How to fix error code Currant in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Bungie says error code Currant “can be the result of ISP issues, packet loss, complications with various network hardware, Wi-Fi glitches and other impacting variables to general connection stability.”

“We recommend as a first step that players ensure their current connection is working as intended to remove any outside variables,” Bungie said.

The first thing you can do is make sure your internet is working properly. If not, it may be time to reset your connection. This is usually done by unplugging your modem and waiting 30 seconds before plugging it back in and letting it reboot itself.

Try using different processes, like connecting to your internet on other devices, to make sure it’s working. If it is, then the issue may be with the device you play Destiny 2 on.

Continue to try using your gaming device to test out other options, like different games, to make sure the issue is with Destiny 2 itself and not your own connection. The most likely situation is that your internet is having problems

If all else fails, check out Bungie’s Destiny 2-specific network troubleshooting guide for more information. You can also check websites like Bungie’s or even something like DownDetector to make sure Bungie’s servers are operating properly.

