How to fix error code Cacao in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has an error code for every occasion, and with the launch of The Final Shape, many players are getting reacquainted with some of these errors, including CACAO. Here’s everything you need to know about the CACAO error code in Destiny 2 and—probably a little more importantly—how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

What is Cacao error code in Destiny 2?

To fight the Dread, you have to defeat CACAO first. Image via Bungie

The CACAO error is a general networking issue in Destiny 2. Bungie’s official description states: “Bungie is actively tracking this general networking error. Your disconnect was reported the moment it occurred.”

The error often occurs when Destiny 2 servers are under stress during peak player count times. The error occurred multiple times during the launch of The Final Shape expansion alongside the Contacting Destiny Servers notification at the bottom of the screen. However, it could easily be something on your end as well.

How to fix Cacao error in Destiny 2

If you’re playing right after the major update, like The Final Shape launch, the issue is likely on Bungie’s end and all you can do is wait until the servers stabilize. Keep an eye out on the Bungie Help Twitter account for potential updates and fixes from Bungie.

However, if there’s no major update and you keep getting the CACAO error, there might be something wrong with your connection. You can go through Bungie’s Network Troubleshooting Guide, but the main things to try are:

Switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection

Restart Destiny 2

Restart your internet router

Disconnect other devices from your network

Most of the time, though, the issue is on Bungie’s side, especially if you never encountered the CACAO problem when playing Destiny 2 before. Wait for a bit, and you should be able to quickly go back to grinding. Keep in mind in peak times like The Final Shape launch day, you may encounter plenty of other errors, like Currant and PLUM.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy