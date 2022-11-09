How to complete the Red Rover (Crypt Security) challenge in Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt raid

The Deep Stone Crypt raid in Destiny 2 is getting a new lease on life thanks to the addition of craftable weapons and new perks in season 19. Whether you’re tackling this raid for the first time or looking to maximize the amount of loot you’re earning each run, the rotating challenges for each encounter are a great way to farm double the drops. Some of the challenges are easier than others, so it’s good to check what challenge is currently active within the raid and plan accordingly.

In the Deep Stone Crypt’s first encounter, Crypt Security, players can complete the Red Rover challenge. Completion both rewards you a Triumph of the same name that goes toward the Descendant title, as well as a second chest upon finishing the encounter.

How to complete the Red Rover challenge in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

In its simplest form, the Red Rover challenge requires all six players to take on the Operator buff, shooting at least one of the panels on the lower level that expose the fuses upstairs to a damage phase. Each player having a good understanding of how the encounter flows is key to this since passing off the Operator role to each player smoothly is pivotal when the Operator has such a limited time window in the basement.

Before beginning Crypt Security, divide your fireteam up into three teams of two. These three teams will work together as Operator duos between three total damage phases. Each player shoots two of the panels highlighted by the Scanner downstairs, and after shooting the panels, will immediately relay the Operator buff through the terminal to either their partner or the next waiting duo.

While Red Rover only demands each player shoot at least one panel as the Operator, shooting two is a safer and more efficient method since four panels are needed to begin each damage phase. Because this method makes three damage phases mandatory, the players upstairs will need to make sure they only destroy two of the Crypt Security fuses during each damage window. With six fuses total to blow up, this will give you enough time to cycle the Operator through all six players.

The gameplay loop of the encounter will be similar to how it is usually played. Player one on the first team of two will pick up the Operator buff to start the encounter, heading to the lower level once a player with Scanner has called out which four panels are vulnerable. Once player one has shot two panels on either the light or dark side of the lower level, they will place the Operator into the terminal to be picked up by their partner.

Player two, now equipped with the Operator, immediately heads downstairs to replace player one. After they shoot the remaining two panels, beginning the damage phase, they will put the Operator into the terminal again to be picked up by a player from the second team of two. This simple pattern repeats until every player has served as the Operator role at least once and all six fuses have been destroyed.

Speed is the crux of Red Rover. Once a player has entered the lower level, a timer begins that counts down to the Crypt Security’s defenses burning anybody still down there to a crisp. This timer is reset each time the fuses are exposed, but as you are using two different Operators to shoot the four required panels, the margins are much thinner than usual. Make sure you are fast in passing the Operator to the next player, and they are equally fast in replacing the player currently downstairs.

Do all of this correctly and you will handily complete the Red Rover challenge and earn yourself that second drop at the exit doorway. If your team is already a well-oiled machine in this encounter, adjusting your strategy to fit the requirements of the challenge won’t take too much effort. But even newer raiders should find this challenge to be one of the easier to tackle in Deep Stone Crypt.