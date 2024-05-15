How to complete Outbreak Refined 1 quest in Destiny 2

The Zero Hour mission is back in Destiny 2, and so is the Outbreak Perfected pulse rifle. To unlock new traits for this iconic weapon, you need to complete the Outbreak Refined quest series. Here’s how to complete the first one.

Recommended Videos

Steps to complete Outbreak Refined 1 quest in Destiny 2

Unlock the full potential of SIVA. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you complete the Asset Protection quest in Destiny 2 and acquire the craftable Outbreak Perfected weapon, Ada-1 offers another quest to further improve it. Outbreak Refined 1 unlocks the Rapid Hit perk for the gun, and we’ll get more of these quests in the coming weeks.

Here are the steps to complete the Outbreak Refined 1 quest:

Defeat Fallen in the Cosmodrome to claim Inert SIVA Clusters Toggle the first pair of switches in Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Complete the Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Speak with Ada-1 in the Tower

How to toggle the first pair of switches in Zero Hour

The entrance is closed on Normal difficulty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main challenge of the quest is to toggle the switches in the Zero Hour mission. Play the mission as you normally would until you reach the landing pad with a ship. Normally, you’d go under the ship to proceed, but this time, head to the area with vents and look for an open one on the far side.

Drop down the vent, go through the dark room, break open another vent, and keep going until you reach the drop down into the orange-lit room. Kill the two Fallen Captains and look for a switch in the middle of the room.

Use this point of view for guidance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what to do next:

Go to the corner left of the middle switch Activate the switch there Activate the middle switch (which grants the Catalyst Switch Primed buff for 30 seconds) Run through the exit in the opposite corner Jump up the waterfall ledges Jump on top of the opened hatch in the left corner Keep heading up until you reach the vent Go through the vent Activate the switch on the far left side

You have to do all this before the buff expires. If you feel like you don’t have enough time to get it done, you can start with the last switch to get the buff, then go back to activate the middle switch in the orange room.

After activating the switches, head through the vent in the room with the final switch and follow the path. At the end of the long open room, there’s a vent on the left. Go through it and keep going until you end up on the outside of the Tower’s wall. Follow the ledges on the left side to go around the Tower and inside it. After a few more vents, you’ll reach the fan section of the mission leading to the fire room puzzle.

You can also restart the mission after doing the switches and complete it as normal to finish the last step of the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more