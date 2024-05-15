Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

How to solve the Zero Hour fire room puzzle in Destiny 2

There's more than one answer.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:46 pm

Destiny 2‘s Zero Hour mission has finally returned, giving new and old players alike the chance to (re)acquaint themselves with the numerous secrets, puzzles, and traps—including a fire room puzzle leading to the Vanguard’s Vault.

Recommended Videos

Guardians around for Season of the Seraph may remember the microwave room puzzle, which housed a Dead Exo. And Guardians there for the original Zero Hour will certainly remember this puzzle. Here’s how you can get past the floor puzzle in Zero Hour in Destiny 2, including solutions for Normal and Legend difficulties.

Zero Hour floor puzzle solutions in Destiny 2

The fire floor puzzle in Zero Hour in Destiny 2, in which you must walk in the right platforms or die.
Watch your step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This puzzle has two solutions depending on what difficulty you’re on. If you’re on Normal, you’re starting the course on the fourth tile from left to right, while Legend starts on the first tile on the left. All directions here are left to right, with rows being from the bottom to top.

Zero Hour fire puzzle solution (Normal difficulty)

The Normal solution follows this path outlined in the wall:

The wall code for Zero Hour points the way to the vault.
We’ve enhanced the wall code so it’s easier to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports, Photoshop by Dot Esports
  • Start on the third tile on the bottom.
  • Walk one tile forward, stopping at the third tile on the second row.
  • Go left until you reach the wall.
  • Move four tiles forward until you’re in the first column on the second-to-last row.
  • Walk two steps to the right.
  • Go down one step, then hug the wall on your left (the right wall if seen from the entrance).
  • Head straight until you cross.

Zero Hour fire puzzle solution (Legend difficulty)

We didn’t find a clue for the path on Legend, but Destiny 2 content creator Esoterickk figured out the route for his solo flawless run on that difficulty. It’s much simpler on Legend, too, which helps save valuable time.

To clear the puzzle on this difficulty, you need to:

  • Start from the first tile on the left.
  • Walk one tile forward, leading you to the first tile on row two.
  • Move three steps to the right, stopping at the second-to-last square.
  • Walk forward until the tile before the last one.
  • Go completely to the left and hug the wall.
  • Walk one step forward.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix error code Buffalo in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to fix error code Buffalo in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others May 14, 2024
Read Article Where on the Moon is Archie in Destiny 2?
Archie the dog stands in front of the Lunar Pyramid in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where on the Moon is Archie in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 14, 2024
Read Article Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix error code Buffalo in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to fix error code Buffalo in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others May 14, 2024
Read Article Where on the Moon is Archie in Destiny 2?
Archie the dog stands in front of the Lunar Pyramid in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where on the Moon is Archie in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 14, 2024
Read Article Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis, the Eververse store manager in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres May 14, 2024
Author
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.