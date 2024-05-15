How to solve the Zero Hour fire room puzzle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Zero Hour mission has finally returned, giving new and old players alike the chance to (re)acquaint themselves with the numerous secrets, puzzles, and traps—including a fire room puzzle leading to the Vanguard’s Vault.

Guardians around for Season of the Seraph may remember the microwave room puzzle, which housed a Dead Exo. And Guardians there for the original Zero Hour will certainly remember this puzzle. Here’s how you can get past the floor puzzle in Zero Hour in Destiny 2, including solutions for Normal and Legend difficulties.

Zero Hour floor puzzle solutions in Destiny 2

Watch your step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This puzzle has two solutions depending on what difficulty you’re on. If you’re on Normal, you’re starting the course on the fourth tile from left to right, while Legend starts on the first tile on the left. All directions here are left to right, with rows being from the bottom to top.

Zero Hour fire puzzle solution (Normal difficulty)

The Normal solution follows this path outlined in the wall:

We’ve enhanced the wall code so it’s easier to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports, Photoshop by Dot Esports

Start on the third tile on the bottom.

Walk one tile forward, stopping at the third tile on the second row.

Go left until you reach the wall.

Move four tiles forward until you’re in the first column on the second-to-last row.

Walk two steps to the right.

Go down one step, then hug the wall on your left (the right wall if seen from the entrance).

Head straight until you cross.

Zero Hour fire puzzle solution (Legend difficulty)

We didn’t find a clue for the path on Legend, but Destiny 2 content creator Esoterickk figured out the route for his solo flawless run on that difficulty. It’s much simpler on Legend, too, which helps save valuable time.

To clear the puzzle on this difficulty, you need to:

Start from the first tile on the left.

Walk one tile forward, leading you to the first tile on row two.

Move three steps to the right, stopping at the second-to-last square.

Walk forward until the tile before the last one.

Go completely to the left and hug the wall.

Walk one step forward.

