How to get the Asset Protection quest in Destiny 2

The iconic Zero Hour Exotic mission is back in Destiny 2 alongside the updated Outbreak Perfected pulse rifle. If you want to get your hands on this infamous weapon, you need the Asset Protection quest, and here’s how to get it.

How to start the Asset Protection quest in Destiny 2

A simulation real enough to create a weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you load into Destiny 2 after the weekly reset, head to Ada-1 in the Tower’s Annex and pick up the quest. You don’t have to do anything to trigger the quest, and the game won’t give you any notifications the quest has become available (apart from the Milestones tab).

How to complete the Asset Protection quest in Destiny 2

One of the best Exotic missions in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After picking up the quest, launch the Zero Hour mission from the Into the Light node in the Destinations tab. You can choose to play the mission on either Normal or Legend difficulty, but remember both have a timer of 40 and 20 minutes, respectively, and Legend is required to get the Catalyst.

The mission has several fighting arenas, traversing areas, and puzzles, eventually leading to the boss fight. Defeat the boss to complete the quest step and get the craftable Outbreak Perfected pulse rifle.

Currently, the Normal version of the mission seems to cap you at -10 Power as if it were a Legend difficulty. This means you deal less damage, and enemies hit way harder. While you still get the benefit of quick unlimited respawns, I recommend you bring the following gear to the mission:

Arc Resistance chest mods

Arc, Solar, and Void weapons to quickly deal with enemy shields

Complete the mission and head back to Ada-1 so she can give you the Outbreak Refined One quest that unlocks a craftable trait for the weapon. Every week, there will be a new quest for you to complete until you unlock all the perks for the gun.

