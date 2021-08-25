Here’s how weapon crafting works in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is going to undergo some big, exciting changes in year five, including the hotly-anticipated expansion, The Witch Queen.

A new weapon archetype is coming in The Witch Queen—the glaive. The first-person melee weapon is half sword, half staff, and it actually shoots projectiles, too. But you can’t grab the glaive from a world drop or by opening a chest yet. There’s a new feature coming to Destiny 2 that fans have been asking for—weapon crafting.

Discover the new weapon crafting system to forge new weapons and level them up with customizable perks, stats and more. pic.twitter.com/xZQwn9cVle — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

Bungie revealed a small amount of information about how weapon crafting will work in The Witch Queen and beyond. It sounds like an exciting, interactive system that includes more than just plugging some items into a node and pressing a button to make a gun.

“It’s a combat-focused crafting and progression system,” said Bungie creative director James Tsai in The Witch Queen’s reveal showcase. “That means the more you use these weapons, the more objectives you complete with them, the more you’ll level them up and the more powerful they grow over time. And at launch, here’s the awesome thing, you’ll be able to craft all Throne World weapons, new raid weapons, and the seasonal weapons.”

Crafting might be scant at the start, but Bungie plans on expanding it over time throughout 2021 and further into the future to allow even more customization in the neverending chase for god-roll weapons than ever before.

“The Witch Queen is just the beginning of weapon crafting,” Tsai said. “We have plans to add more craftable weapons, both legacy and new, throughout the year.”

This article will be updated with more information when more about crafting is revealed closer to The Witch Queen’s release on Feb. 22, 2022.