Here are the Trustee god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

One of the best scout rifles in Destiny 2’s PvE history is now craftable thanks to a recent update. Fans of the Deep Stone Crypt raid will be very familiar with the Trustee scout rifle, a dominant force in the PvE meta a few years ago. It’s back now and even better thanks to being craftable and some new perks, like the Solar 3.0 perk Incandescent.

Here’s the best god roll to be chasing when you craft your Trustee scout rifle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Trustee god roll for PvE

Tree one: Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk one: Reconstruction

Reconstruction Perk two: High-Impact Reserves or Incandescent

One of the best PvE scout rifles in recent memory, the Trustee can be crafted now by acquiring Deepsight versions of the gun and ranking them up. This allows players to chase the perfect roll, which we’ve detailed above.

Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds buff the gun’s stability, range, and handling, allowing you to strike from a distance and use its full-auto capabilities to its best potential. Reconstruction is a perk that’s exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt weapons and is a must-have for PvE.

Incandescent is one of the best perks in the game when used in combination with a Solar 3.0 build, otherwise, High-Impact Reserves is great for doling out damage.

Destiny 2 Trustee god roll for PvP

Tree one: Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk one: Under Pressure

Under Pressure Perk two: Opening Shot

Trustee isn’t the greatest scout rifle option in the game, but it’s decent enough when equipped with the right perks, which are Under Pressure and Opening Shot when it comes to the Crucible.

Under Pressure offers improved stability as the magazine gets lower, and Opening Shot offers improved accuracy and range on the first shot, so the combination of the two perks works in concert to keep your shots as accurate as possible. The first shot could be everything in the Crucible.