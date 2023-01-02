Here are the Jararaca-3SR god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is the pinnacle of live-service games, with constant story content, new seasonal drops every few months, and a large expansion every year. With each season, new weapons and re-issued ones join the loot table to keep things fresh.

One of the new weapons added to the loot pool during Season of the Seraph is the Jararaca-3SR. The funnily-pronounced scout rifle is of the Veist manufacturer, meaning it comes with the Veist Rapid-Fire frame, allowing flexibility for players everywhere to run and gun at long range.

Veist Rapid-Fire equips the scout with full auto magazine and “deeper ammo reserves,” offering “slightly faster reload when the magazine is empty.” It’s a primary scout rifle but it’s also a Stasis gun, which opens up the door for some interesting build-crafting.

Here’s the best rolls and perks to look for on the Jararaca-3SR.

Destiny 2 Jararaca-3SR god roll for PvP

Screengrab via D2Gunsmith

Tree one: Smallbore (+7 stability, +7 range) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 range)

Smallbore (+7 stability, +7 range) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 range) Tree two: Ricochet Rounds (+5 range, +5 stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 range, +5 stability) Perk one: Rapid Hit or Perpetual Motion

Rapid Hit or Perpetual Motion Perk two: Kill Clip or Snapshot Sights

Range and stability are the name of the game when building a Jararaca-3SR for Crucible, but the gnarly combination of Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip will help you take down multiple enemies in a row.

Throw on a Backup Mag weapon mod for two extra bullets to keep you in the fight even longer, and this is a decent weapon to combo with, especially when used in concert with PvP Stasis class builds.

Destiny 2 Jararaca-3SR god roll for PvE

Screengrab via D2Gunsmith

Tree one: Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil, +10 handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil, +10 handling) Tree two: Flared Magwell (+15 reload speed, +5 stability)

Flared Magwell (+15 reload speed, +5 stability) Perk one: Rapid Hit or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Rapid Hit or Fourth Time’s the Charm Perk two: Kill Clip or Headstone

The PvE roll for this Veist scout rifle is similar to the PvP roll, except that Headstone becomes way more viable since it’s a primary Stasis weapon. This allows the Jararaca-3SR to slot in nicely in any Stasis class builds, enabling both Stasis damage perks to proc as well as spawning Stasis elemental wells.

Rapid Hit and Fourth Time’s the Charm serve a similar function, with the former buffing reload speed with successive precision hits, and the latter adding two bullets back into the magazine by doing the same thing with a differently named function.