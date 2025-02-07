Forgot password
Eyes Unveiled linear fusion rifle in Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2

Eyes Unveiled god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2 

Void linears are rare. Here are the best perks for PvE and PvP.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Feb 7, 2025 05:07 am

Linear fusion rifles are back on the menu in Destiny 2, and if you’re looking for an addition to your arsenal, there’s a new seasonal weapon in Episode Heresy, Eyes Unveiled.

Eyes Unveiled is a Void Precision Frame linear fusion rifle. It’s not the best Void linear fusion rifle by any means, and if you got a god roll Mistral Lift during the Dawning event, don’t worry about getting Eyes Unveiled. Eyes Unveiled is more of a supportive weapon with perks like Withering Gaze.

Here are our Eyes Unveiled god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE.

Table of contents

What is the Eyes Unveiled god roll in Destiny 2?

Eyes Unveiled roll in Destiny 2
It’s an interesting weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eyes Unveiled PvE god roll

  • Barrel: Arrowhead Brake
  • Battery: Accelerated Coils
  • Perk one: Overflow
  • Perk two: Withering Gaze
  • Masterwork: Charge Time
  • Weapon Mod: Tactical

Eyes Unveiled PvP god roll

  • Barrel: Arrowhead Brake
  • Battery: Accelerated Coils
  • Perk one: Perfect Float
  • Perk two: Frenzy or Discord
  • Masterwork: Charge Time
  • Weapon Mod: Ballistics

The lack of decent damage perks on Eyes Unveiled keeps it from being a top DPS option. However, there’s still room for you to use it in a more supportive way. Overflow in the third column loads the mag beyond capacity when collecting an ammo brick, or you can go for Triple Tap to return ammo with precision hits. Field Prep is another perk you can consider as it increases reserves and reload speed when crouched, which helps during damage phases.

In the fourth column, the only decent perk is Withering Gaze. After holding ADS for 1.5 seconds, similar to the Box Breathing perk, firing the weapon weakens the target. This can be useful if you don’t have a debuff on your team, like Hunter’s tether. While this isn’t a damage perk, you can still increase the entire team’s damage as long as you can consistently apply the debuff.

There’s Frenzy in the fourth column, but if you’re going full damage, you might want to get a linear fusion with Bait and Switch, like Scintillation, Cataclysmic, or Line in the Sand.

Another thing you can do on Eyes Unveiled is to lean more into dealing with minibosses and champions, with perks like Ambitious Assassin paired with Reservoir Burst. This isn’t the most optimal solution, but it can work depending on the activity.

Linear fusion rifles aren’t particularly good in PvP. You can always equip Hammerhead and mow down enemies instead of trying to line up a linear shot. Eyes Unveiled doesn’t have great PvP perks, either. You can take advantage of a Perfect Float and Frenzy combo when being in combat for an extended time.

How to get Eyes Unveiled in Destiny 2

Tome of Want in Destiny 2
Whatever you want. Image via Bungie

Eyes Unveiled is a seasonal weapon during Episode Heresy. You can get it by playing The Nether activity and looting the secret chests around the Dreadnaught. There’s a normal version of the weapon, a shiny/masterworked version, an Adept version, and a shiny Adept version. Apart from being fully masterworked, shiny variants also come with an extra Origin Trait, Runneth Over.

As you play the seasonal activity, you can use the Tome of Want rituals to target specific weapons using the Essence of Desire. Completing activities and defeating powerful enemies progresses the ritual and grants loot.

