Everything going away with The Final Shape in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s next expansion is just around the corner, and, as usual, some bits of Year Six will disappear. There’s a lot going away with The Final Shape, and it may be hard to keep track of them—especially without official announcements on certain topics.

The Final Shape launches on June 4, so players have until the lights go out for maintenance on June 3 to grab everything before it disappears. Some of Lightfall‘s non-expansion content is potentially getting the axe and go into the infamous Destiny Content Vault soon.

Bungie hasn’t fully confirmed what’s going away, but the studio teased a few additions and removals in a blog post. Here’s what’s disappearing on June 3 and what’s sticking around for a bit more time.

What’s going away in The Final Shape and what’s staying in Destiny 2

Going Away Staying Hall of Champions, Arcite 99-40 quests,

BRAVE title Onslaught game mode New drops of “Shiny” BRAVE weapons Regular BRAVE weapons Seasonal vendors, weapons*,

and (most) activities Exotic weapons, (some) Exotic quests Legendary Shards The Whisper and Zero Hour missions Weapon and gear sunsetting Superblack shader*, Parade armor set* Pantheon raid boss gauntlet May 7 PvP maps * Indicates that drop sources may change after The Final Shape.

Going: Shiny BRAVE weapons, Hall of Champions, Pantheon (Into the Light)

The Hall of Champions is closing down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Into the Light is meant to be one of those “I was there” moments in Destiny 2 history, Bungie has said. In practice, this means a lot of the content update will disappear with the next expansion—including the Hall of Champions itself and the Shiny, limited-time editions of BRAVE weapons.

The Pantheon was also meant to be a unique, short-lived challenge, and because of it, Bungie is removing it once the expansion lands. Enjoy your raid boss gauntlets and emblems while you can.

Staying: Onslaught and regular BRAVE weapons (Into the Light)

Though a lot of Into the Light will disappear with the next expansion, Onslaught and the BRAVE Arsenal will stick around. Onslaught will move to its own node in the Vanguard playlist, presumably dropping the base BRAVE Arsenal as rewards. Weapon attunement will follow it sometime during the first episode, though it doesn’t have a set date.

Going: Legendary Shards, sunsetting (mechanics)

Legendary Shards will disappear once The Final Shape lands, so spending them is paramount. Bungie gave fans quite a bit of warning on this issue, but we’ll only know the impact on the game’s economy after June 4.

Destiny 2‘s highly controversial weapon sunsetting will also disappear after almost four years. Weapons will no longer have their power level capped, which caused uproar in the community. Guardians deleted their coveted sunset items throughout the years, and even though Bungie is planning on new sources for them, that won’t bring their darling god rolls back.

Staying (with different sources): Superblack shader, Parade armor (Into the Light)

Though a lot of Into the Light will make its way to the content vault, Some elements will go away with The Final Shape and reappear in the future.

Bungie has the Superblack shader and Parade armor in sight for a potential return in the first episode. The studio will add new drop sources for these cosmetics but recommends getting them now “while they have a deterministic path.” In the case of Superblack, the developer also wants to honor the time commitment required to get the shader, so get it before June 3 to be safe.

Going: Seasonal activities and vendors (Year Six)

We’re gonna miss the Coil if it goes away. Image via Bungie

As is the case with each new expansion, most if not all seasonal activities from Year Six will be removed from the game once The Final Shape lands. The exception might be Season of Defiance’s Legend Battlegrounds, which may return as an addition to the Vanguard/Nightfall playlists given Bungie’s past stance. The ever-popular Coil activity from this season may also go away, though the developer hasn’t shared its fate.

Seasonal vendors are also going away, taking with them the ability to focus specific weapons and armor. Their rewards will probably go to returning Exotic missions, so unlock all patterns you want before we enter the Pale Heart.

Staying: Exotic weapons, (some) Exotic quests (Year Six)

Bungie generally doesn’t remove Exotics from the game, so the new weapons from Year Six will stick around in some capacity. Whisper and Zero Hour will move to the Legends tab, as confirmed in the blog post.

Quests such as Starcrossed are bound to appear in the mission rotator, too, offering an alternative source of those weapons if you missed them the first time around. These quests will probably appear every few weeks, so get them done while it’s easier to do so.

Bungie hasn’t confirmed they will be added to the rotator, but it seems to be par for the course considering Presage, Vox Obscura, and Operation: Seraph’s Shield returned. The fate of Wicked Implement’s Whetstone quest is also up in the air: Since it’s a secret objective, it’s unclear if Bungie will keep it as its own node or push the (non-craftable) Wicked Implement Exotic to the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower.

