How to get the Wicked Implement Exotic weapon in Destiny 2

While every season of Destiny 2 brings a variety of new Legendary weapons for guardians to hunt for and obtain, there’s nothing like the hype of a new Exotic. Exotics are the highest rarity of all weapons in the Destiny universe, with each new entry bringing a unique approach to slaying monsters—and Season of the Deep’s Exotics are no exception.

Two of the season’s Exotics are already available for guardians to find and use, but a third has been uncovered. The Wicked Implement scout rifle is the newest addition to the Exotic weapon collection in Destiny 2, and for fans of the Stasis subclass, we think you’ll want to get your hands on this new piece of hardware.

But, the Wicked Implement isn’t available via the battle pass or the season’s new dungeon, Ghosts of the Deep. So, just how do you get your hands on the new scout rifle?

Where to find the Wicked Implement Exotic in Destiny 2

Wicked Implement is set to unlock later in Season of the Deep via Deep Dives. Image via Bungie

Wicked Implement was introduced with Season of the Deep in May 2023, but it wasn’t made available to guardians immediately. According to some data miners, the weapon was supposed to be unlocked via a weekly challenge in week two of the season, on May 30, as has been a tradition in previous seasons.

However, it appears the launch for the Exotic scout rifle was instead set to week 10, with that week seeing the Deep Dive’s Whetstone encounter unlocked. The Wicked Depths weekly challenge will grant Wicked Implement as a reward following the completion of Whetstone, according to Destiny trackings site Light.gg.

Related: All Destiny 2 Season of the Deep challenges: Season 21

Week 10 of Season of the Deep is penned in for Sunday, July 25, so should these leaks be correct and the challenge arrives on time, guardians will need to wait a little longer to get their hands on Destiny’s latest Exotic.

What does the Wicked Implement Exotic do in Destiny 2?

A render of the Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle. Image via Reddit r/Destiny2Leaks

The Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle is available in the Primary slot and is a Stasis weapon.

According to the Destiny 2 Leaks Discord, Wicked Implements’ Exotic Intrinsic Perk is Creeping Attrition: Rapidly landing precision hits causes targets to become slowed. Once Creeping Attrition is proc’d, precision final blows create a Stasis shard that tracks and returns to you. Collecting any Stasis shards reloads the magazine.

A Catalyst for the Wicked Implement was also discovered and will likely require repeated completions of Deep Dive or the Whetstone encounter to fully unlock. The Exotic Catalyst for Wicked Implement will allow the weapon’s magazine to overflow upon picking up Stasis shards.

Related: How to get The Navigator Exotic in Destiny 2

With a Stasis build focusing on Stasis shard creation, and with a fully completed Catalyst, guardians will be able to keep firing Wicked Implements for an extended period of time, constantly slowing enemies and creating more shards for faster melee energy.

About the author