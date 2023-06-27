What is the Broken Blade of Ambition in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has had its share of secrets over the years, and it seems Bungie may have something more in the oven for Season of the Deep. The fishing masters in the game might have noticed new Exotic fish popping up during weeks five and six of season 21, and they serve larger purposes, like the Broken Blade of Ambition.

If you’ve caught Exotic fish in different locations, you may have noticed a Broken Blade or two in your inventory. These aren’t actual usable weapons (they are broken, after all, but that hasn’t really stopped the Guardian). Instead, the Broken Blades seem to be part of a new secret looming over Season of the Deep. The Broken Blade of Ambition is just the second of them, so there is more on the way. Here’s what you need to know about this mysterious blade.

How to get the Broken Blade of Ambition in Destiny 2

The Broken Blade of Ambition shows up after you’ve obtained the Vexing Placoderm Exotic fish in Nessus. Once you take it to the tank at the H.E.L.M., you’ll obtain an Exotic armor piece (which is par for the course in Season of the Deep) and you’ll also get the Broken Blade of Ambition.

Checking your Fishing Tackle through your Inventory menu will show you what other swords you’ve obtained. For instance, we already picked up the Broken Blade of Strife by catching a Whispering Mothcarp in Savathûn’s Throne World, so the Fishing Tackle will tell us we’ve already claimed a Broken Blade from both the Throne World and Nessus. The only fishing location left is the EDZ, and based on Destiny 2‘s penchant for triads, this will presumably be the final piece of the puzzle for the time being.

What does the Broken Blade of Ambition do in Destiny 2?

The Broken Blade of Ambition doesn’t really do much on its own, but it’s required for a bigger purpose. Its predecessor, the Broken Blade of Strife, served as an offering for a Hive statue in the first level of Deep Dive, as shown by content creator 360GameTV. The Broken Blade of Ambition will likely do the same for the second level, and the last one will be available after catching an Exotic fish in the EDZ. Since the statues don’t remain lit, players will likely have to collect all three Broken Blades before reaching whatever is at the end of it.

Related: Destiny 2’s newly founded fishing community want their hobby to take over the game

Is the Broken Blade of Ambition linked to a secret quest?

The community sentiment is that the Broken Blade of Ambition is indeed linked to a secret quest, and we heavily subscribe to that theory. Alongside Centrifuse (which launched as part of the season pass) and The Navigator (the Exotic for the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon), there’s still one missing Exotic for the Kinetic slot in Destiny 2.

We don’t know what’s going on there, but that secret Exotic really is suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there are three levels in Deep Dive, fishing ponds in three destinations, and potentially three Broken Blades, these secrets are likely connected to a new Exotic quest, which will award the missing Exotic in the Collections tab. This means you should start fishing and collecting the rest of the Broken Blades so you’ll be ready when the time comes.

About the author