How to get the Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

The story in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Deep may be over, but players have a new task on their hands: catching the third Exotic Fish. Though you may have caught the Kheprian Axeheard early into the season, the week of July 4 brought the Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic Fish as another drop in the EDZ, with a matching quest that will likely expire at the weekly reset.

Though you may have owned a betta fish at some point, the Aeonian Alpha-Betta will be a different beast. Catching it is similar to catching other types of Exotic Fish, though you’ll need a bit of luck for it. The plus side is that it looks really good on your aquarium in the H.E.L.M. (The free Exotic and the final Broken Blade are likely more important, but if you’re a collector, that’s definitely a good reason). Here’s how you can catch this fish.

How to find the Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

The Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic Fish has a chance of dropping from fishing spots in the EDZ—though since it’s an Exotic, you’ll need a bit of luck on your side to farm this one. The Focused Fishing meter is your friend here: this gauge improves your odds of getting higher-quality fish as more people catch Legendary or Exotic fish in a designated fishing spot, so make sure to find an area filled with other players.

Of course, it helps, but you don’t necessarily need a high Focused Fishing meter to catch Exotic Fish. We caught our Aeonian Alpha-Betta while the Focused Fishing bar was barely full. It is useful to have more fishermen with you, though, and remember that public events in the Outskirts area will reset a fishing pond.

We didn’t need to use the Well strat we used in Nessus for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bungie increased fishing activity in the EDZ for the weekly Fishing Rally quest and as part of the Bungie Day celebrations, doubling the drop rate of Exotic Fish in all three fishing spots. This is helpful if you’re trying to catch up on other Exotic Fish, such as the Vexing Placoderm (Nessus) and the Whispering Mothcarp (Throne World). In our experience, it was much easier to catch the Aeonian Alpha-Betta than it was for its predecessors. One of our clanmates even got it in one go (and frankly, we’re a little jealous).

If you want more people to play with, you can use the official Fireteam Finder feature to look for players who also want to throw their rods in the water and see what they can catch. We’ve spotted LFG posts for fishing since early into Season of the Deep, so don’t think you’ll be the odd one out as you look for some extra hands.

This might be the coolest Exotic fish so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve obtained the Aeonian Alpha-Betta, you can deposit it in the aquarium at the H.E.L.M. to obtain the Blade of Cunning, the third part of a journey for a hidden quest in Destiny 2. You’ll also get a random Exotic for your class, which can come with high rolls (in our case, we were lucky enough to get a 70-stat roll on a Transversive Steps).

