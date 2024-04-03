What is Pantheon in Destiny 2? Raid gauntlet explained

The Into the Light update for Destiny 2 is packed full of content from new weapons to new activities. One of the additions to the game will be the Pantheon challenge, and here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming raid boss gauntlet.

What is the Pantheon challenge in Destiny 2?

Which Exotics are on your list? Image via Bungie

During the final Into the Light livestream, Bungie revealed more details regarding the Pantheon challenge coming to Destiny 2. According to the developers, it’s a raid boss gauntlet where you face grueling raid bosses in a weekly challenge with escalating difficulties and rewards.

As a reward for completing the challenge, you’ll be able to get the Exotics, Adept weapons, and emblems that you may not have earned yet. Pantheon will support Fireteam Finder if you want to find a group to complete the challenge with. But keep in mind that it will require close coordination from all the team members.

This challenge seems to be a way for you to catch up on the loot you’ve missed or weren’t able to get as the game prepares for The Final Shape. Bungie has already revealed a catch-up feature for players who have been away from the game for a while, and this appears to do the same, but on a different level. We don’t know what the Pantheon will look like gameplay-wise just yet. But the escalating difficulty could mean it’ll be similar to The Coil or the upcoming Onslaught activity in that you progress through stages to get better loot, including Raid Adept weapons.

The Pantheon will become available on April 30, but before that, we should get more information about it in the weekly blog posts from Bungie. We’ll be sure to update this article once it becomes available.

