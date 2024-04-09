How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2

An all-black shader has been the Holy Grail for most Destiny 2 fashionistas, and Bungie finally delivered it with the Superblack shader in the Into the Light update.

The Superblack shader hails straight from the first Destiny, and its resurrection fits with the theme of the update. Into the Light is a celebration of the franchise heading into The Final Shape, including classic weapons from the two games.

Superblack is the motherlode of black shaders. Unlike other shaders, Superblack lives up to its name by being fully black. Jacarina, for instance, has white and gray (plus random blue accents), and even popular choices such as Amethyst Veil, Skele-Ghaul, and Erebos Glance boast other colors in their palette. The alternative would be the Festival of the Lost Memento, which is heavily limited for a myriad of reasons.

What’s not to like about it? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

Because it’s tied to Into the Light, Superblack requires you to engage with the Onslaught game mode, plus Lord Shaxx and Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions to unlock. Here’s what you need to know to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Superblack shader in Destiny 2

The Superblack shader is locked behind two main keys. One is available from Lord Shaxx within the Hall of Champions and the other is tied to Arcite’s quests. Here’s how to get each of them.

Superblack Key Alpha: Lord Shaxx and Onslaught

The first Superblack Key is a reward for resetting your rank with Lord Shaxx at the Hall of Champions (unrelated to your Crucible rank). You need to get enough Hype with him to reset his rank, which will grant you the Superblack Key Alpha at the end, plus a myriad of other rewards along the way.

Hype is available from Onslaught, Destiny 2’s new defense-based PvE mode. Guardians have plenty of reasons to dive into this activity, including the weapons from the BRAVE Arsenal or even just a well-needed change of pace.

Superblack Key Omega: Arcite 99-40’s quests

The second key is tied to Arcite 99-40’s vendor quests in the Hall of Champions. Guardians can get his Key by completing all BRAVE weapon quests. If you’re jumping into the update early, the weapons will be time-gated, with the last set releasing on April 30. The key is listed in the Additional Rewards tab of his inventory.

Better be ready for the quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens after getting both Superblack keys in Destiny 2?

It’s too early to tell what happens once you have both keys, though the actual shader might be tied to another quest. Into the Light draws some inspiration from the 30th Anniversary Pack and Dares of Eternity, which had the Forerunner catalyst as its first reset prize. Unlocking it also took players through a short quest, so it may not be off the table. Bungie hasn’t officially confirmed or denied this information, however.

Is the Superblack shader time-gated?

Since the Superblack shader requires all Arcite 99-40 quests, there’s a time-gate for the cosmetic. If you’re playing early within Into the Light’s release, you may have to wait a bit to unlock this palette.

Superblack is locked behind Arcite’s quests, which will release at a weekly cadence. Two new BRAVE weapons and their associated quests will unlock each week—a detour from Bungie after its original plan to release one a week faced tremendous backlash—so Arcite won’t have all the necessary quests available at first.

