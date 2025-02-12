Destiny 2’s newest frustrating quest step is officially time-gated

Destiny 2‘s Heresy brought the new Barrow-Dyad Exotic, and with it, the Dyadic Ascension quest. While this seemed like your run-of-the-mill quest, players quickly stumbled upon a roadblock—and there’s no way to fix it other than waiting around until Act Two rolls around, the developer confirmed today.

“Clarification for players unlocking the Intrinsic perks and Catalysts for the Barrow-Dyad Exotic: The Moment of Clarity upgrade requirement on Step Five of the Dyadic Ascension quest will be available when Act Two launches,” the studio said on social media.

Upgrading it may take a bit of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dyadic Ascension quest unlocks after picking up the Barrow-Dyad Exotic SMG, which has a lengthy setup on its own. The mission sends the Guardian to the Dreadnaught in the Destiny 2 Nether seasonal activity, and it can be done in any of the zone’s three difficulties.

To advance the quest, players must find Taken Osseous Fragments scattered in multiple locations, with steps one, three, and five requiring progress with the Shaping Slab. Progression with the main vendor for Episode Heresy is hardly clear-cut, though: It has 10 ranks instead of 16, and reaching maximum reputation doesn’t let you reset your standing or receive extra rewards.

The fifth step (and the most controversial) asks players to obtain the Moment of Clarity upgrade from the Shaping Slab. This sort of vague wording from Bungie is common, and while the studio has instilled clearer wording on time-gates, the Dyadic Ascension quest lacks any warning.

In Heresy, the quests for Act One and the Sundered Doctrine dungeon both indicate players must wait until the next step, so it wasn’t a stretch to assume the new Exotic SMG’s quest might have been bugged. The general consensus in the community seemed to float toward a time-gate, but there was no way to be completely sure until Bungie clarified it.

Act Two is expected to release on March 11, according to Bungie’s website, so there’s still plenty of time until then. On the bright side, you don’t need to worry about any secrets or missing steps.

