Destiny 2’s new weapon perks are too weak to actually use, according to players

Every new season in Destiny 2 we get a bunch of new weapons to hunt for. Over the past few seasons, Bungie has added various new perks for those weapons but players feel that most of them are not worth using.

On Dec. 3 on Reddit, Destiny 2 players agreed that lots of new perks including Deconstruct, High Ground, Loose Change, and Permeability are too niche and “easily replaced by another perk.” For most of them, the problem is the perks are simply not good enough to justify their use. High Ground, for example, could have synergized well with Solar Warlocks but it requires you to stay on the ground. One user said that the perk is pretty much dead on arrival because so many bosses “float above you or are just massive.”

Imagine that if this Warlock misses the jump they drown in a sea of bad perks. Image via Bungie

There are only so many perks Bungie can come up with and they will inevitably be niche, which in theory is okay as long as they are good enough. “Niche stuff is fine but it needs to be strong enough to be worth using a niche build,” one fan explained. This is another issue with the previously mentioned High Ground. Another perk I don’t personally understand the existence of is Invisible Hand—it gives you more stability for repeatedly missing targets and I just can’t see how anyone would want to choose it over something like Outlaw.

I do want to give Bungie props for coming up with several viable perks that add well to Destiny 2. Precision Instrument, for example, proved to be a pretty decent perk on bows and sniper rifles. Heal Clip is a nice option to have on a weapon and is at least something we’ve never seen before. I believe the community wouldn’t be upset if we got fewer new perks per season as long as they brought meaningful improvements to the sandbox and were not there just to bloat the perk pool.