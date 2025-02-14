Destiny 2’s new dungeon Exotic has one major problem: It’s not dropping for anyone

You ran Destiny 2‘s Sundered Doctrine three times this week and didn’t get Finality’s Auger to drop. And somehow, neither did your clanmates or anyone you know. So you chalk it up to either a devastating streak of bad luck or an odd bug—well, Bungie just confirmed it’s the latter.

Finality’s Auger, the Exotic from the newly released Sundered Doctrine dungeon, “isn’t dropping as expected,” Bungie confirmed today. Developers are “actively investigating the root cause and discussing options to address this issue as soon as possible,” the studio added.

If you didn’t clear contest mode, It’ll stay in collections for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before Bungie’s statement, players suspected something was wrong with the drop rate for the new Exotic. Data from stat-gathering website Warmind.io seemed to corroborate that hypothesis. Warmind lists a total of 37,851 drops of Finality’s Auger and 37,850 drops of the Last Erasure emblem, awarded for completing the Sundered Doctrine during its 48-hour contest mode.

While the studio has acknowledged the issue, it’s hard to say how long the Exotic will stay out of commission or if there will be a make-good measure once it’s fixed, so stay tuned to Bungie’s official page for more information.

Drastic as it may be, the bugged drop rate for Finality’s Auger is one of several bugs introduced with Destiny 2‘s Episode Heresy last week. It’s not even the only severe bug in the Sundered Doctrine dungeon: The bosses in the Zoetic Lockset encounter aren’t taking critical damage, despite being essentially one giant crit spot.

The eyes are supposed to be critical spots. Image via Bungie

Heresy kicked off on a high note after a disappointing eight months of content for Destiny 2—a time when the game’s playerbase dropped to an all-time low, according to SteamCharts. Though the studio seems keen to deliver quality content in the last episode before the next expansion, parts of the community fostered a perception that Bungie is losing control of the game. This is partly due to two lackluster seasons that were also plagued with high-impact glitches. The harrowing layoffs of 2024 (less than a year after the first set of post-Lightfall layoffs) have also fanned that flame.

Bungie hasn’t yet set a timeline for any fixes, but players who want to get the Exotic may have to hold off on diving into the dungeon. The rest of the gear seems to be dropping normally, though, and the Drowning Labyrinth quest still works as intended (though with an intentional time gate).

Update 7:24pm CT: Bungie found a fix for the issue and is “looking to address this as soon as tomorrow but need to validate the fix and ensure a clean deployment,” according to a post. The studio also plans to boost the drop chance of Finality’s Auger after the fix, though it’s unclear if it’ll be temporary.

