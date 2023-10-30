Destiny 2 developer Bungie hit with layoffs

Bungie, the studio behind Destiny 2 and the original creators of Halo, has been hit with layoffs this morning.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported the “full scope” of the layoffs “isn’t clear yet, but CEO Pete Parsons emailed the company this morning to say they’ll be having a team meeting today to talk about ‘some news today coming out of Bungie’ as staff are informed.”

Two Bungie community managers, Liana Ruppert and Sam Bartley, both posted about being laid off on Twitter this morning. It’s unknown how many more there are, but if there are more affected, the news will likely come in throughout the day.

“I am now looking for opportunities,” Ruppert said on Twitter. “I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I’m processing, I’m so heartbroken. I don’t know what to do from here…this was my home. I feel so lost.”

I was laid off. Two days away from two years. If anyone knows of any cm positions open, please let me know. 🖤 — Sam 🖤 (@TheSamBartley) October 30, 2023

Bungie, now under the banner of PlayStation after Sony purchased the studio for $3.6 billion in 2022, is the second studio within the company to be hit by layoffs within the past week. LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule reportedly laid off 20 percent of its staff on Oct. 24.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

