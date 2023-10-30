Destiny 2: The Final Shape DLC reportedly delayed amid Bungie layoffs

Destiny 2’s final expansion in its “light and darkness saga,” The Final Shape, has been delayed, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Jason Schreier reports that “people with knowledge of the matter” and “asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly” said the expansion has been pushed back four months from February to June 2024.

NEW: Bungie laid off an undisclosed number of staff today, part of ongoing job cuts across PlayStation. The company recently delayed the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape to June 2024 and the new game Marathon to 2025, sources tell Bloomberg https://t.co/UiLwy28VyG pic.twitter.com/aN2BgOROj8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 30, 2023

The news comes amid a round of layoffs at the company, including community managers Liana Ruppert and Sam Bartley, but Schreier says the studio “let go an undisclosed number” of employees.

“I am now looking for opportunities,” Ruppert said on Twitter. “I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I’m processing, I’m so heartbroken. I don’t know what to do from here…this was my home. I feel so lost.”

The layoffs have not been officially announced by the company, but with multiple employees posting about them on social media, the news has begun to spread throughout the day.

Schreier also said Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon, has been pushed back to 2025, and that Sony has been cutting jobs from its PlayStation division throughout the year “in part due to delays.”

The Final Shape, the conclusion to the current era of Destiny that’s been building since the original game launched in 2014, was originally set to come out on Feb. 27, 2024. The reported delay pushes the DLC out of Sony’s current fiscal year, said Schreier.

If the delay comes to fruition, it will leave a large, empty space in Destiny 2’s upcoming content schedule, so the developers are likely working behind the scenes to change its plans.

It will also mean it will have been around 16 months since the game’s last major expansion, Lightfall, which was released earlier this year in February 2023.

