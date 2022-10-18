Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost trailer shows off new weapon, old activity

Destiny 2 players have a new weapon waiting for them when Festival of the Lost launches later today. Bungie previewed the new additions to this year’s Halloween-themed event, which include a new weapon and the return of Haunted Lost Sectors, which was the main activity in last year’s event. Bungie also confirmed Festival of the Lost will have its own event card, as expected.

The core activity of this year’s Festival of the Lost will be Haunted Lost Sectors, much like the 2021 iteration of the event. These sectors will have their own playlist and are usually short incursions into familiar Lost Sectors with slightly different mechanics and their own spooky Halloween-themed boss called a Headless One. Bungie is also adding an EDZ Haunted Lost Sector to the mix this year, with “new and returning Haunted Sectors” available in the mix, according to a press release.

😱 Let's get spooky, Guardians! 😱



Festival of the Lost has returned with a brand new Event Card. Don a mask, take the fight to the Headless Ones, and snag yourself some spooky new loot!



👻 https://t.co/HhYi8C24Q6 pic.twitter.com/3Zo3kVZ2AK — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 18, 2022

In addition to Haunted Sectors, players can chase the new Mechabre Legendary sniper rifle, which mixes the mechanic and the macabre in a true testament to the theme of this year’s Festival of the Lost. Other Festival of the Lost weapons will likely also be available, including BrayTech Werewolf, Horror Story, and Jurassic Green. It’s unclear if they’ll have new perks or an origin trait.

Another selling point of this year’s Festival of the Lost is the mecha-themed armor, which will be available in the Eververse store when the event lands on the live servers later today. The community voted in favor of a mecha-themed set earlier this year, and Bungie delivered it as the Festival of the Lost set for 2022. Older ornament sets will also likely be for sale in the Eververse store, including last year’s Dinosaur-themed armor.

Lastly, this year’s version of the event will also introduce an event card, which Bungie debuted in Solstice. This also brings a series of event-based challenges, which players can complete if they want to earn (and gild) a unique title for Festival of the Lost. The event card functions as a mini battle pass and awards specific cosmetic items for players who upgrade it with Silver, Destiny 2‘s premium currency. The measure didn’t have a glaringly positive reception when Solstice launched, especially with the grind needed to progress through it and unlock armor glows—one of the flagship elements of Solstice—especially when taking into account players who were leveling and upgrading multiple characters and armor sets.

Players can dive into Festival of the Lost starting on the weekly reset later today and participate in the festivities until reset on Tuesday, Nov. 8.